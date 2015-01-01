पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लखनऊ-बलिया NH पर हादसा:पिता के साथ बाइक पर जा रही सगी बहनों की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत; पिता गंभीर रूप से घायल, गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने हाइवे पर जमकर किया प्रदर्शन

सुल्तानपुर25 मिनट पहले
यूपी के सुल्तानपुर में सगी बहनों की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई जबकि पिता गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। हादसे से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने लखनऊ-बलिया हाइवे जामकर प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया।
  • ग्रामीणों ने पौने दो घण्टे बाद जाम खोला तब जकर कही यातायात बहाल हो सका

उत्तर प्रदेश के सुल्तानपुर जिले में मोतिगर पुर थाना अंतर्गत दियरा चौराहे पर एक भीषण सड़क हादसा हो गया। पिता के साथ बाइक पर जा रही सगी बहनों की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। जबकि पिता गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। हादसे से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने लखनऊ-बलिया हाइवे जामकर प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। अधिकारियों के मान मनौव्वल के बाद ग्रामीणों ने पौने दो घण्टे बाद जाम खोला तब जकर कही याता-यात बहाल हो सका।

जानकारी के अनुसार, कादीपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के पड़ेला निवासी रामकृष्ण मिश्र 40 वर्ष पुत्र समलू प्रसाद गुरुवार की सुबह करीब 11 बजे घर से अपनी दो पुत्रियों अंशु (10 वर्ष) व नंदिनी (12 वर्ष) को मोटरसाइकिल से लेकर सुलतानपुर की तरफ जा रहे थे। अभी वह मोतिगर पुर थाना क्षेत्र के लखनऊ-बलिया राजमार्ग पर स्थित दियरा चौराहे के पास पहुंचे थे तभी कादीपुर से सुलतानपुर की तरफ जा रही ट्रक ने उनकी बाइक में पीछे से टक्कर मार दी।

दोनों बेटियों की मौके पर हुई मौत

हादसे में राम कृष्ण के दोनों बेटियों की मौके पर मौत हो गई। जबकि राम कृष्ण को गंभीर हालत में सीएचसी मोतिगर पुर भेजा गया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। घटना से आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों व बाजारवासियों ने राजमार्ग पर ब्रेकर बनाये जाने की माँग को लेकर बल्लियों को लगाकर आवागमन बन्द कर दिया।

सूचना पर पहुंचे एएसपी शिवराज व एसडीएम ने लोकनिर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों से शीघ्र ब्रेकर बनवाने के संबन्ध में बातचीत की। जिसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने अधिकारियों के आश्वासन पर करीब पौने दो घण्टे बाद जाम खुला। आवागमन बन्द होने से हाइवे पर करीब 5 किलोमीटर लंबा जाम लगा रहा। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक ट्रक को गोसाई गंज पुलिस ने चालक सहित पकड़ा है। एसपी शिवराज ने बताया कि बच्चियों के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है। मामले में विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

