लखनऊ में हादसा:अनियंत्रित कार तीन राहगीरों को टक्कर मारने के बाद पेड़ से टकराई, एक की मौत, दो घायल

लखनऊ8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ की है। यहां राहगीरों को कुचलने के बाद बेकाबू कार पेड़ से टकराई।
  • देहरादून से रायबरेली जा रहा था कार सवार
  • मलिहाबाद कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला

राजधानी लखनऊ में बुधवार की दोपहर हरदोई मार्ग पर बेकाबू कार सवार ने बाइक सवार तीन लोगों को टक्कर मारने के बाद पेड़ से टकरा गई। इससे कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। वहीं, हादसे में एक राहगीर की मौत हो गई। जबकि तीन अन्य घायल हो गए। यह हादसा मलिहाबाद कोतवाली क्षेत्र में कुंवर आसिफ अली इंटर कालेज के निकट हुआ। पुलिस ने घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है। वहीं, शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। पीड़ित परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है।

रायबरेली जा रहा था कार सवार
लखनऊ-हरदोई राज मार्ग पर दोपहर बाद करीब चार बजे देवी प्रसाद अपने पुत्र आशीष मिश्रा के साथ कार (UK 07 DA 0440) से देहरादून से लालगंज रायबरेली जा रहे थे। लेकिन कुंवर आसिफ अली इंटर कॉलेज जिंदौर के निकट सामने से आ रही मोटर साइकिल (UP 32 FL 8617) में टक्कर मार दी। जिसके बाद कार अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ में जा टकराई। जिससे कार सवार दोनों लोग घायल हो गए। उधर बाइक ने पास खड़े साइकिल सवार शेर नगर निवासी भैय्या लाल को टक्कर मार दी।

तीन लोगों की हालत नाजुक

जिससे बाइक सवार तरौना गांव श्रीकृष्ण चौरसिया व साइकिल सवार भैया लाल गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। राहगीरों की जानकारी पर पहुंचे थाना प्रभारी चिरंजीव मोहन, अतिरिक्त थाना प्रभारी प्रेम सिंह व एसआई राज मणि पाल ने गम्भीर रुप से घायल चार लोगों को ट्रामा सेंटर भेजा गया। जहां देवी प्रकाश की मौत हो गयी और तीनों की हालत नाजुक बनी है।

