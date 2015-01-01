पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की खबर:दिवाली के दिन भी चलेगी लखनऊ मेट्रो, मगर 3 घंटे पहले थम जाएंगे पहिये, सिर्फ 13 घंटे मिलेगी सेवा

लखनऊ27 मिनट पहले
लखनऊ मेट्रो के प्रवक्ता पंचानन मिश्रा ने बताया कि जनता की सुविधाओं के लिए मेट्रो सेवाओं का संचालन दीपावली के दिन जारी रहेगा।
  • दीपावली के दिन भी लखनऊ मेट्रो की सेवाएं जारी रहेगी
  • सुबह छह बजे से शाम 7 बजे तक चलती रहेगी मेट्रो, वैसे रात 10 बजे जारी रहती है सेवा

दीपावली यानी 14 नवंबर के दिन लखनऊ मेट्रो की सेवाएं जारी रहेगी। हालांकि समय में फेरबदल किया गया है। कोरोना संकट काल में सुबह छह बजे से रात 10 बजे तक चलने वाली मेट्रो दिवाली के दिन तीन घंटे पहले बंद हो जाएगी। सिर्फ शाम सात बजे तक मेट्रो चलेगी। लखनऊ मेट्रो के प्रवक्ता पंचानन मिश्रा ने बताया कि जनता की सुविधाओं के लिए मेट्रो सेवाओं का संचालन दीपावली के दिन जारी रहेगा।

पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट कम चलेगा, इसलिए लिया गया निर्णय
प्रवक्ता पंचानन मिश्रा ने बताया कि 14 नवंबर को लखनऊ मेट्रो ट्रेन सेवाएं सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 7 बजे तक उपलब्ध रहेंगी। मेट्रो ट्रेन सेवा दोनों टर्मिनल स्टेशनों से शुरू होगी। यानी चौधरी चरण सिंह एअरपोर्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन और मुंशी पुलिया मेट्रो स्टेशन और अंतिम ट्रेन दोनों टर्मिनल स्टेशनों से 7:00 बजे चलेगी। शाम 7 बजे के बाद कोई ट्रेन उपलब्ध नहीं होगी। मेट्रो के संचालन से पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट का प्रयोग कम होगा। जिससे जाम और एयरपोर्ट से मुंशी पुलिया तक आने जाने वाले लोगों को मेट्रो की सेवाओं का लाभ मिल सकेगा।

लोगों को मिलेगी सहूलियत, जाम से मिलेगी समस्या
त्यौहार के अवसर पर राजधानी लखनऊ के ज्यादातर इलाकों क्षेत्रों में पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट की ऑटो, बस सेवाएं सीमित चलती हैं। ऐसे में लोगों को आवागमन में दिक्कतों का सामना करना होता है। खरीदारी करने वालों की भीड़ की वजह से सड़कों पर जाम जैसी समस्या का सामना करना होता है। पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट के निजी वाहनों सड़क और बाजारों में आवागमन की वजह से ज्यादा भीड़ रहती है। ऐसे में मेट्रो के संचालन से पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट का प्रयोग कम होगा। जिससे जाम और एयरपोर्ट से मुंशी पुलिया तक आने जाने वाले लोगों को मेट्रो की सेवाओं का लाभ मिल सकेगा।

