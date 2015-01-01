पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Health Update | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Health Condition Today News Update

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष फिर हुए बीमार:82 साल के महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास की अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ी, सांस लेने में तकलीफ और सीने में दर्द की शिकायत, लखनऊ के मेदांता भेजे गए

अयोध्या3 मिनट पहले
राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास को उनके शिष्य ले जाते हुए।
  • अगस्त माह में कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए थे, गुड़गांव के मेदांता में हुआ था इलाज

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष 82 साल के महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास की सोमवार को अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई है। डॉक्टरों ने मणिराम छावनी पहुंचकर जांच की और प्राथमिक उपचार किया। बेहतर इलाज के लिए अयोध्या उन्हें लखनऊ के मेदांता लाया जा रहा है। उन्हें सांस लेने में तकलीफ और सीने में दर्द की शिकायत है। लखनऊ पहुंचने में उन्हें कोई दिक्कत न हो, इसके लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने सफेदाबाद से शहीद पथ पर स्थित मेदांता अस्पताल तक ग्रीन कॉरिडोर बनाया गया है। हर जगह पुलिस मुस्तैद है।

बता दें कि अगस्त माह में महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। जिसके बाद उनका गुड़गांव के मेदांता अस्पताल में इलाज हुआ था। कोरोना को मात देने के बाद वे अयोध्या लौटे थे। महंत नृत्यगोपाल श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि न्यास के अध्यक्ष भी हैं।

लखनऊ में शहीद पथ पर मुस्तैद पुलिस।
लखनऊ में शहीद पथ पर मुस्तैद पुलिस।
