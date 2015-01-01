पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो दिवसीय दौरे पर सांसद:मेनका गांधी की दो टूक: प्रधान और सेक्रेटरी गरीबों से कर रहे अवैध वसूली, जिला प्रशासन अपनाए जीरो टालरेंस नीति

सुल्तानपुर44 मिनट पहले
यूपी के सुल्तानपुर में गुरुवार को पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री मेनका गांधी ने अधिकारियों को जमकर फटकार लगाई। मेनका ने कहा कि यूपी में किसानों का आंदोलन न होना यह बताता है कि यहां किसानों का सरकार में पूर्ण विश्वास है।
  • कहा- सरकार ने कृषि कानून किसानों के हित में बनाया है, सरकार किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने के लिए कृतसंकल्प है

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व सांसद मेनका गांधी ने दो दिवसीय दौरे के अंतिम दिन दो टूक शब्दों में कहा कि गांव के प्रधान व सेक्रेटरी मिलकर सरकार की निःशुल्क योजनाओं शौचालय, पीएम आवास में गरीबों से अवैध वसूली करते हैं। मैं जब भी आती हूं लोग मुझे आकर बताते हैं। उन्होंने कहा भ्रष्टाचार पर जिला प्रशासन को जीरो टालरेंस की नीति अपनाते हुए भ्रष्ट व लापरवाह अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए।

उन्होंने पत्रकारों से वार्ता में आगे कहा कि यूपी के किसानों का आंदोलन में न शामिल होना यह दर्शाता है कि यहां के किसानों को केंद्र की मोदी एवं प्रदेश की योगी सरकार में पूर्ण विश्वास है। हम उनके विश्वास को किसी हाल में तोड़ नहीं सकते हैं, किसानों की हर समस्या व उनके दुख दर्द को हम सुनने के लिए तैयार हैं।

कहा कि सरकार ने कृषि कानून किसानों के हित में बनाया है। सरकार किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने के लिए कृतसंकल्प है। किसान की खुशहाली केन्द्र व प्रदेश सरकार की प्राथमिकताओं में शामिल है। सरकार किसानों के हित में काम कर रही है।

सरकारी योजनाओं को लेकर की समीक्षा बैठक

वहीं मेनका संजय गांधी ने आज सुल्तानपुर के विकास भवन सभागार में जिला विकास समन्वयन एवं निगरानी समिति "दिशा" की बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन, अमृत योजना, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना, प्रधानमंत्री फसल योजना, किसान सम्मान निधि, विधवा, वृद्धा विकलांग पेंशन और धान क्रय केंद्रों के संचालन सहित 41 कार्यक्रमों की गहन समीक्षा की।

उन्होंने कृषि उपनिदेशक , डीएफओ, जिला पंचायत राज अधिकारी, अधिशासी अभियंता सिंचाई, जल निगम नलकूप , डीसी मनरेगा को लक्ष्य पूर्ति न कर पाने के कारण फटकार लगाते हुए लक्ष्य को जल्द से जल्द पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

