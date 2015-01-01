पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान विवाद:मथुरा की जिला अदालत में श्रीकृष्ण विराजमान के खिलाफ तीन और याचिकाएं दायर, वाद में पार्टी बनाए जाने की मांग

मथुराएक घंटा पहले
मथुरा के जिला जज की अदालत में दाखिल श्रीकृष्ण विराजमान याचिका में आया नया मोड़।
  • जिला जज की अदालत में 18 नवंबर को होनी है सुनवाई
  • पूर्व में सिविल जज के यहां से खारिज हुई थी याचिका

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के 13.37 एकड़ जमीन के स्वामित्व और शादी ईदगाह मस्जिद को हटाने की मांग को लेकर मथुरा जिला जज की अदालत में दायर याचिका पर 18 नवंबर को सुनवाई होनी है। इससे पहले बुधवार को अखिल भारतीय तीर्थ पुरोहित महासभा श्री माथुर चतुर्वेद परिषद, श्रीतीर्थ पुरोहित महासभा और अखिल भारतीय हिंदू महासभा ने भी अपनी-अपनी अलग-अलग याचिकाएं दाखिल की हैं। उनकी मांग की है कि उन्हें भी कृष्ण भक्त होने के नाते श्रीकृष्ण विराजमान द्वारा दाखिल किए गए वाद में पार्टी बनाया जाए। तीनों पक्षकारों ने याचिका में श्रीकृष्ण विराजमान को भी चुनौती दी है।

वकील ने कहा- कुछ बाहरी लोग यहां की शांति में डालना चाहते हैं खलल
माथुर चतुर्वेद परिषद के अधिवक्ता राकेश तिवारी ने कहा कि, कृष्ण भक्त बनकर कुछ बाहरी लोगों ने एक सूट दाखिल किया, जिसे सिविल डिवीजन ने खारिज किया, लेकिन उसके खिलाफ जिला जज की अदालत ने उसे स्वीकार कर लिया। उस सूट में हमने भी याचिका दाखिल की है कि हमें भी सुना जाए। उन लोगों की मांग गलत है।

वकील ने कहा- मैं जिस संगठन से जुड़ा हूं कि उन लोगों के द्वारा यहां यजमानी का काम किया जाता है। मथुरा एक शांतिप्रिय जनपद है। यदि यहां विवाद होता है तो यजमानी का काम करने वालों का भरण पोषण प्रभावित होगा। 1991 में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा एक एक्ट बनाया गया, जिसमें तय किया गया कि 1948 से समय से जो धर्मस्थल चले आ रहे हैं, उनकी स्थिति नहीं बदली जा सकेगी। हमनें पक्ष बनने के लिए याचिका लगाई। इस मामले में 18 नवंबर को सुनवाई होगी। तब कोर्ट तय करेगी कि वह हमें सुनेगी या नहीं।

सिविल जज के यहां से हुई थी खारिज याचिका, जिला जज ने स्वीकारा था

दरअसल, मथुरा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान की 13.37 एकड़ जमीन के स्वामित्व व शाही ईदगाह मस्जिद को हटाने की मांग को लेकर अधिवक्ता रंजना अग्निहोत्री समेत छह अन्य की ओर से सिविल जज सीनियर डिवीजन की अदालत में याचिका दाखिल की थी गई। याचिका में जमीन को लेकर 1968 में हुए समझौते को गलत बताया गया था। 30 सितंबर को इस प्रकरण में सुनवाई करते हुए सिविल जज ने याचिका को खारिज कर दिया था।

लेकिन पक्षकारों ने सिविल जज के आदेशों को चुनौती देते हुए जिला जज की अदालत में वाद दायर किया। जिसे कोर्ट ने स्वीकार कर लिया। इस प्रकरण में 18 नवंबर को सुनवाई होनी है। इसी प्रकरण में अब तीन पक्षकारों ने उन्हें सुने जाने के लिए याचिका दायर की है।

