प्रयागराज जहरीली शराब कांड:बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने सरकार पर बोला हमला, कहा- दोषियों के खिलाफ जल्द कार्रवाई करे सरकार

लखनऊ23 मिनट पहले
मायावती ने प्रयागराज में हुए जहरीली शराब कांड को लेकर कहा है कि सरकार की तरफ से त्वरित कार्रवाई तो उचित है लेकिन दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। -फाइल फोटो।
  • प्रयागराज में जहरीली शराब पीने से 6 लोगों की हुई थी मौत
  • मायावती ने मंगलवार को ट्वीट कर सरकार पर साधा निशाना

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में 20 नवंबर से जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई मौतों को लेकर अब बहुजन समाज पार्टी की अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मायावती ने यूपी सरकार पर हमला बोला है। उत्तर प्रदेश में जहरीली शराब से होने वाली घटनाओं मैं सरकार की कार्रवाई पर संतोष जताते हुए मायावती ने कहा कि दोषी अधिकारियों के साथ कड़ी कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

मायावती ने लिखा 'यूपी में जहरीली शराब पीने से गरीबों की मौत व परिवारों के उजड़ने की घटनाएं लगातार हो रही हैं जो अति दुखद है। उन्होंने लिखा 'प्रयागराज की ताजा घटना में भी अनेक लोगों की मौत के बाद सरकारी कार्रवाई उचित है, किंतु इस समस्या के समाधान के लिए दोषी अफसरों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होनी बहुत जरूरी है।

प्रयागराज जहरीली शराब कांड में तीन अधिकारी निलंबित किए गए

यूपी के प्रयागराज में 20 नवंबर की रात गंगा पार इलाके में फूलपुर कोतवाली अंतर्गत अमिलहवा गांव में जहरीली शराब ने महज 2 घंटे में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। 8 लोगों की हालत अभी भी नाजुक बनी हुई है। जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। अब इस मामले में आबकारी विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव संजय भुसरेड्‌डी ने कार्रवाई करते हुए तीन अधिकारियों को सस्पेंड किया था। निलंबित होने वालो में जिला आबकारी अधिकारी (DEO) संदीप बिहारी, इंस्पेक्टर सुरेश कुमार और हेड कांस्टेबल विजय प्रताप यादव सस्पेंड किए गए थे।

प्रयागराज में छह लोगों की मौत हुई थी

20 नवंबर को प्रयागराज जिले के फूलपुर के अमिलहवा गांव में जहरीली शराब पीने से छह लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। पहली मौत गुरुवार रात एक पान विक्रेता की हुई जबकि पांच अन्य ने शुक्रवार को दम तोड़ा। वहीं पांच अन्य को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इससे पहले पहले लखनऊ, मथुरा और फिरोजाबाद में भी जहरीली शराब से कई लोगों की मौतें हो चुकी है।

