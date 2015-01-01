पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेरठ में माफिया के घर मुनादी:ढाई लाख के इनामी हिस्ट्रीशीटर बदन सिंह बद्दो के घर की कुर्की, 20 माह पहले मेरठ से फिल्मी अंदाज में हुआ था फरार

मेरठ25 मिनट पहले
यूपी का मोस्ट वांटेड ढाई लाख का इनामी बदमाश बदन सिंह बद्दो, उसकी आखिरी लोकेशन नीदरलैंड में मिली थी।
  • 28 मार्च 2019 को मेरठ से फरार हुआ था कुख्यात बदन सिंह बद्दो
  • कभी मेरठ की गलियों का छोटा मोटा गुंडा था, अब 40 से अधिक मामले दर्ज, नीदरलैंड थी आखिरी लोकेशन

यूपी के मोस्ट वांटेड ढाई लाख के इनामी बदमाश बदन सिंह बद्दो पर पुलिस ने एक्शन शुरू कर दिया है। शनिवार को उसके मेरठ स्थित घर को कुर्क करने की कार्रवाई शुरू की गई है। वह 20 माह पहले फिल्मी स्टाइल में पुलिस को चकमा देकर मेरठ से ही फरार हो गया था। ब्रह्मपुरी पुलिस टीपी नगर के पंजाबीपुरा में किलानुमा बने बद्दो के घर से सामानों को अपने कब्जे में ले रही है। इससे पहले ढोल बजाकर मुनादी कराई गई। मौके पर पुलिस पर कड़ा पहरा है।

ढोल बजाकर हुई मुनादी।
ढोल बजाकर हुई मुनादी।

क्यों पुलिस एक्शन में आई?
दरअसल, कुख्यात बदन सिंह बद्दो की गिरफ्तारी न होने पर एक समाजसेवी अभिषेक सिंह ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दाखिल की थी। उनका आरोप था कि एक तरफ योगी सरकार अपराध मुक्त प्रदेश बनाने की बात करती है, दूसरी तरफ उसी के अधिकारी बदन सिंह बद्दो जैसे अपराधी को गिरफ्तार करने में हीलाहवाली बरत रहे हैं। तब कोर्ट ने भी सवाल उठाए थे कि आखिरकार इतना बड़ा बदमाश पुलिस की गिरफ्त से दूर क्यों है? वह सोशल मीडिया पर भी एक्टिव है। लोगों को फोन के जरिए धमकी दी जा रही है। इस पर 23 नवंबर को प्रमुख सचिव गृह से एफिडेविट मांगा गया है। कोर्ट ने पूछा है कि सरकार ने उसकी गिरफ्तारी को लेकर अब तक क्या कदम उठाए हैं?

27 मार्च को पेशी पर गाजियाबाद गया था बद्दो, तभी हुआ फरार

बदन सिंह बद्दो मेरठ के टीपी नगर के पंजाबीपुरा का रहने वाला है। वह फतेहगढ़ सेंट्रल जेल में आजीवन कारावास की सजा काट रहा था। उसे 27 मार्च 2019 को गाजियाबाद न्यायालय में पेशी के लिए ले जाया गया था। वहां से 28 मार्च को बदन सिंह पुलिसकर्मियों से साठगांठ कर मेरठ पहुंच गया। वहां एक होटल में पार्टी के दौरान वह फरार हो गया था। इस मामले में पांच पुलिसकर्मियों को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया था।

बदन सिंह बद्दो के घर में पुलिस।
बदन सिंह बद्दो के घर में पुलिस।

जारी हो चुका है लुक आउट नोटिस, कौन है बद्दो?

बदन सिंह बद्दो के खिलाफ 28 मार्च 2020 को लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया गया था। उस पर फिरौती, हत्या, हत्या की कोशिश, अवैध हथियार रखने और उनकी आपूर्ति करने और बैंक डकैती जैसे 40 के करीब अन्य मामले दर्ज हैं। जहां तक अपराध की दुनिया में बद्दो का इतना बड़ा नाम होने की बात है तो यह कभी वक्त मेरठ की गलियों का छोटा-मोटा गुंडा था। हुआ यूं कि 1970 में पंजाब के अमृतसर से मेरठ आकर इसके पिता ने ट्रांसपोर्ट का धंधा शुरू किया था। सात भाइयों में सबसे छोटा बदन सिंह भी पिता के काम से जुड़ गया। इसके बाद वह अपराधियों के संपर्क में आया था। 80 के दशक में वह मेरठ के मामूली बदमाशों के साथ मिलकर शराब की तस्करी किया करता था। इसके बाद वह पश्चिमी यूपी के कुख्यात गैंगस्टर रविंद्र भूरा के गैंग में शामिल हो गया।

1988 में सबसे पहले उस पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया गया। बताया जाता है कि व्यापार में मतभेद होने पर राजकुमार नामक एक व्यक्ति को दिनदहाड़े गोली मार दी थी। इसके बाद उसने 1996 में वकील रविंद्र सिंह हत्या कर दी। इसी केस में 31 अक्टूबर 2017 को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई गई, लेकिन वह महज 17 महीने बाद ही फरार हो गया। सूत्रों की मानें तो फिलहाल वह देश छोड़कर विदेश भाग गया है और उसकी लास्ट लोकेशन नीदरलैंड की बताई जा रही है। वहीं बैठकर अपने लोकल गुर्गों जरिए क्राइम की दुनिया में अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज करा रहा है।

