कोरोना को रोकना है:मेहंदी आर्टिस्ट और ब्यूटी पार्लर कर्मियों का आज से होगा कोरोना टेस्ट, योगी सरकार ने जांच की फीस भी घटाई, 1500 सौ वाली जांच अब 600 में होगी

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • थैलसीमिया व हीमोपीलिया के रोगियों की जांच अब मुफ्त में होगी
  • वर्तमान में प्रदेश में 24,858 एक्टिव मरीज रह गए

चार नवंबर को महिलाओं का सबसे बड़ा त्योहार करवा चौथ है। उसके 10 दिन बाद दिवाली भी है। इन दोनों त्योहारों पर महिलाएं मेहंदी लगवाती हैं। सुंदर दिखने के लिए ब्यूटी पार्लर भी जाती हैं। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने प्रदेश के सभी मेहंदी लगाने वालों और ब्यूटीपार्लर में कार्यरत लोगों की कोविड-19 जांच कराने का निर्णय लिया है। वहीं, अब प्रदेश के राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज व चिकित्सा संस्थानों में 1500 रुपए के बजाय 600 रुपए में कोरोना का टेस्ट किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा थैलेसीमिया व हीमोपीलिया के मरीजों व तीमारदारों की कोरोना जांच निशुल्क की जाएगी।

डायलिसिस व कैंसर मरीज के लिए 300 रुपए फीस
अपर मुख्य सचिव चिकित्सा शिक्षा डॉ. रजनीश दुबे ने बताया कि प्रदेश के सभी राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेजों में चिकित्सा संस्थानों में कोरोनावायरस की जांच के लिए अब 600 रुपए ही फीस देने होंगे। इससे पहले 15 सौ रुपए फीस दी जा रही थी। उन्होंने बताया कि, डायलिसिस व कैंसर जैसी गंभीर बीमारियों के मरीजों और इनके सिर्फ एक जिम्मेदार की आईडी पीसीआर की जांच 300 रुपए में होगी। इसके अलावा थैलेसीमिया व हीमोपीलिया के मरीजों व तीमारदारों की कोरोना जांच निशुल्क की जाएगी।

उत्तर प्रदेश ने कोरोना के हालात
यूपी में बीते 24 घंटे में 1,979 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले, जबकि 2465 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया और 25 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। वर्तमान में प्रदेश में 24,858 एक्टिव मरीज रह गए हैं और 17 सितंबर के चरम से अब तक मरीजों में 63.57 प्रतिशत की कमी आई। अब तक कुल 6,983 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। अपर मुख्य सचिव चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद 4,46,054 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया जा चुका है। इस तरह प्रदेश में मरीजों के ठीक होने की दर 93.33 प्रतिशत हो गई है।

