पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Mukhtar Ansari Abbas Ansari Latest News And Updates: MLA Mukhtar Son Abbas Ansari Glock Pistol Illegal Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

बाहुबली मुख्तार के बेटे पर पुलिस का शिकंजा:शूटर अब्बास की लाइसेंसी ग्लॉक पिस्टल और स्पेयर बैरल अवैध; एक लाइसेंस पर खरीदे थे सात असलहे

लखनऊ20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिल्ली पुलिस ने अब्बास का शस्त्र लाइसेंस रद्द किया
  • राजधानी के महानगर कोतवाली में दर्ज है मुकदमा

पूर्वांचल के बाहुबली और मऊ से विधायक मुख्तार अंसारी के पुत्र अब्बास अंसारी के खिलाफ जांच में एक शस्त्र लाइसेंस पर कई हथियार खरीदने के मामले का खुलासा हुआ है। जांच में सामने आया है कि अब्बास की ग्लॉक पिस्टल और स्पेयर बैरल भी अवैध है। इस मामले में अब्बास के खिलाफ राजधानी लखनऊ के महानगर कोतवाली में मुकदमा दर्ज है। जिसकी जांच एसटीएफ को ट्रांसफर की जा चुकी है। वहीं, दूसरी ओर दिल्ली पुलिस ने अब्बास के शस्त्र लाइसेंस को निरस्त कर दिया है।

एसीपी महानगर ने अब्बास अंसारी के बारे में राइफल एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया को पत्र लिखकर पूछा था कि अब्बास के लाइसेंस पर दर्ज .38 बोर की ग्लॉक पिस्टल और तीन स्पेयर बैरल शूटिंग में इस्तेमाल किए जाते हैं कि नहीं? राइफल एसोसिएशन के सचिव राजीव भाटिया की ओर से महानगर एसीपी को भेजे गए जबाव में कहा कि, इस्तेमाल करने की इजाजत नहीं है। एसीपी महानगर ने एएसटीएफ को पूरे मामले की जानकारी सौंप दी है। जिसके बाद अब्बास की मुश्किलों में इजाफा होना तय है।

जांच के बावजूद खरीदा आठवां असलहा

एसटीएफ के मुताबिक, जांच एजेंसी की सख्ती के बाद अब्बास ने अपने सातों असलहा जमा करा दिए थे। मगर वह स्लोवाकिया से आठवां असलहा भी इंपोर्ट कराने में भी कामयाब हो गया। नियमों के मुताबिक यह असलहा भी गैरकानूनी तरीके से विदेश से इंपोर्ट किया गया है जो कि 30.06 बोर की राइफल और पर्सनल .300 की स्पेयर बैरल है। हालांकि यह भी अब्बास के शस्त्र लाइसेंस पर दर्ज नहीं है और दिल्ली पुलिस और एसटीएफ से बरामद करने का प्रयास कर रही है।

हाईकोर्ट से मिला है स्टे

19 अक्टूबर को बाहुबली विधायक मुख्तार अंसारी के बेटे अब्बास अंसारी को एक शस्त्र लाइसेंस पर कई असलहे रखने के मामले में हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ खंडपीठ से स्टे दे दिया था। जस्टिस शबीहुल हसनैन व जस्टिस रेखा दीक्षित की खंडपीठ ने अब्बास की गिरफ्तारी पर फिलहाल रोक लगाने के साथ ही राज्य सरकार से चार हफ्ते में जवाब तलब किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें