पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • MP Maneka Gandhi Wrote A Letter To CM Yogi, Demanding ED Investigation In The Rs 500 Crore Fraud Case Involving Farmers

किसानों को मुआवजा देने की अपील:सांसद मेनका गांधी ने सीएम योगी को लिखा पत्र, किसानों से हुई 500 करोड़ की ठगी मामले में किया ईडी जांच की मांग

सुल्तानपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के सुल्तानपुर से सांसद और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री मेनका गांधी ने किसानों के मुआवजे को लेकर सीएम याेगी आदित्यनाथ को पत्र लिखा है।
  • मामले में करीब 500 करोड़ों की ठगी हुई और कंपनी संचालक भूमिगत हो गए
  • इस मामले में अब तक प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों में 26 केस दर्ज हो चुके हैं

उत्तर प्रदेश के सुल्तानपुर में पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे में मुआवजा पाए किसानों समेत हजारों लोगों से 500 करोड़ों की ठगी के मामले को लेकर सुल्तानपुर सांसद मेनका गांधी ने मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ योगी को पत्र भेजकर ईडी से जांच कराने की मांग की है। इस मामले में अब तक प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों में 26 केस दर्ज हो चुके हैं।

दरअस्ल अजीत गुप्ता और उनकी आईएफएस पत्नी निहारिका सिंह ने मिलकर अनी बुलियन ट्रेडर्स कंपनी बनाई। इसकी कई शाखाएं निकली हैं,अनी विजन इंडिया क्रेडिट कोऑपरेटिव सोसाइटीज, अनी सिक्योरिटीज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, अनिल राजावत इंफ्रा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, अनी श्री साईं इंफ्रा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, अनी ज्वैल्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, अनी सिक्योरिटीज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड नामक कंपनियों के जरिए सुल्तानपुर, अयोध्या, लखनऊ से अमेठी समेत प्रदेश के कई जिलों में सोसाइटी संचालित की गई थी।

ठगी करने वाले कम्पनी संचालक हुए भूमिगत

इसमें किसान और नागरिकों से करीब 500 करोड़ों की ठगी हुई और कंपनी संचालक भूमिगत हो गए। प्रोपराइटर अजीत गुप्ता और उनके भाई राम गोपाल गुप्ता, विष्णु गुप्ता को लखनऊ पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था, जो जिला कारागार लखनऊ में दर्ज है।

बता दें कि जिले के नगर कोतवाली और बल्दी राय समय 26 मुकदमे उत्तर प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलो के थानों में पंजीकृत हैं अलग-अलग विवेचना की जा रही है। अनी बुलियन कंपनी की संपत्तियां एकत्र कर कार्रवाई हो इसके लिए निवेशकों ने ईडी से जांच कराने की मांग मेनका गांधी के समक्ष उठाई थी। जिसे संज्ञान में लेते हुए उन्होंने पत्र लिखा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें