गोरखपुर में जमीन के विवाद में हत्या:नौकरी और प्रापर्टी को लेकर मां और भाइयों ने की युवक की हत्‍या, तीनों आरोपी गिरफ्तार

गोरखपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोरखपुर में जमीन के विवाद में मां ने दो बेटों के साथ मिलकर अपने ही बड़े बेटे की हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने तीनों को पकड़कर जेल भेज दिया है।
  • भाई ने अपनी कमाई जमीन में नहीं दिया हिस्सा तो भाईयों ने कर डाला कत्ल
  • पुलिस ने 12 घंटे के भीतर मामले का खुलासा करते हुए आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया है

उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में प्रापर्टी के विवाद मां और दो छोटे भाईयों ने मिलकर युवक की लोहे की रॉड और डंडे से प्रहार कर हत्‍या कर दी। पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों को 12 घंटे के भीतर ही गिरफ्तार कर मामले का खुलासा कर दिया है। इस मामले में तीनों आरोपियों को पकड़कर पुलिस ने जेल भेज दिया है।

गोरखपुर के पुलिस लाइन स्थित कार्यालय में एसपी सिटी डा. कौस्‍तुभ ने घटना का खुलासा करते हुए कहा कि गोरखपुर के कोतवाली इलाके के रहने वाले प्रेमशंकर उर्फ बच्‍चा की उनके दो छोटे भाईयों विधाता और हेमंत उर्फ हूटर ने 26 अक्‍टूबर की शाम लोहे की रॉड और डंडे से मारकर हत्‍या कर दी। उन्‍होंने बताया कि इस घटना में उनकी मां कलावती भी दोनों के साथ शामिल रही। इसके बाद से ही तीनों को पुलिस की तलाश रही है। 27 अक्‍टूबर की सुबह पुलिस ने 12 घंटे के भीतर ही गोरखपुर के शास्‍त्री चौक से तीनों को उस समय गिरफ्तार कर लिया, जब वे कही भागने की फिराक में रहे हैं।

पिता के जगह बड़े भाई को अनुकम्पा पर मिली थी नौकरी
एसपी सिटी डा. कौस्‍तुभ ने बताया कि कोतवाली इलाके के मियां बाजार के रहने वाले प्रेमशंकर बक्‍शी पुर में बच्‍चा बैंड चलाते रहे हैं। रेलवे में कार्यरत रहे पिता की मौत के बाद उन्‍हें रेलवे में संविदा पर नौकरी भी मिल गई। इसके बाद से ही उनकी मां कलावती और दो भाई विधाता और हेमंत उर्फ हूटर उनसे आए दिन झगड़ा करने लगे। प्रेमशंकर ने अपनी कमाई से एक जमीन लेकर मकान भी बनवाया था। जिसमें उसकी मां कलावती और दोनों भाई भी हिस्‍सा मांग रहे थे। इसके अलावा उसके एक अन्‍य दादा ने भी अपनी प्रापर्टी प्रेमशंकर को दे दी।

मृतक ने पुलिस को दी थी जान माल के खतरे की तहरीर
एसपी सिटी डा. कौस्‍तुभ ने बताया कि इस मामले में 19 सितंबर 2020 को प्रेमशंकर की ओर से जानमाल के खतरे की तहरीर मिलने के बाद 151 की कार्रवाई भी की जा चुकी है। उन्‍होंने बताया कि मृतक की पत्‍नी मृदुला देवी की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। सभी आरोपियों को जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। उन्‍होंने बताया कि इस मामले में आरोपियों के ऊपर पूर्व में 151 की कार्रवाई ही जांच में सामने आई है। इसके अलावा उनके आपराधिक इतिहास को भी खंगाला जा रहा है। पुलिस ने रॉड और लकड़ी का पटिया बरामद कर लिया है।

मृतक की पत्नी मृदुला देवी और बेटे सचिन ने बताया कि नौकरी को लेकर अक्सर उसकी सास कलावती और देवर विधाता और हेमंत विवाद करते रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि तीन साल से उनके पति प्रेमशंकर नौकरी पर भी नहीं जा रहे थे। वे अपना दूसरा व्यवसाय देख रहे थे। वे लोग अक्‍सर शराब पीकर विवाद करते रहे हैं। इसके अलावा जान से मारने की धमकी भी देते रहे हैं। इसकी शिकायत भी पुलिस के आला अफसरों से पूर्व में की है। मृतक के दो लड़के और एक लड़की है।

