पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नौगावां सादात विधानसभा सीट:पूर्व मंत्री चेतन चौहान की पत्नी खेल रहीं इमोशनल कार्ड; सपा-बसपा जातीय समीकरण के भरोसे

अमरोहा5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उत्तर प्रदेश के अमरोहा जिले की नौगावां सादात विधानसभा सीट पर भाजपा ने इमोशनल कार्ड खेलते हुए दिवंगत पूर्व विधायक चेतन चौहान की पत्नी संगीता चौहान को मैदान में उतारा है।
  • नौगावां सादात सीट से विधायक रहे चेतन चौहान की कोरोना के चलते हुई थी मौत
  • भाजपा ने चौहान की पत्नी को मैदान में उतारा, सपा का समर्थन कर रही रालोद
  • किसान बहुल्य इस सीट पर कृषि कानून होंगे कसौटी पर

उत्तर प्रदेश के अमरोहा जिले की नौगावां सादात विधानसभा सीट पर भाजपा ने इमोशनल कार्ड खेलते हुए दिवंगत पूर्व विधायक चेतन चौहान की पत्नी संगीता चौहान को मैदान में उतारा है। जनसभाओं में संगीता चौहान अक्सर भावुक हो उठती हैं। कहती हैं कि वे पति के मरने का गम भी कायदे से नही मना पाई और चुनाव शुरू हो गए। बातचीत में जनता चेतन चौहान को याद करती हैं तो उनकी आंखों से आंसू निकल पड़ते हैं। बता दें कि बीते दिनों कैबिनेट मंत्री और पूर्व विधायक चेतन चौहान की आकस्मिक मौत की वजह से इस सीट पर उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं। मतदान 3 नवंबर को होना है। फिलहाल भाजपा इस सीट पर संघर्ष कर रही है, क्योंकि किसान बहुल्य इस सीट पर हाल ही में संसद में पारित हुए कृषि कानून को भी कसौटी पर कसा जाएगा।

भाजपा कार्यकर्ता डोर-टू-डोर जनसंपर्क करने में जुटे हैं।
भाजपा कार्यकर्ता डोर-टू-डोर जनसंपर्क करने में जुटे हैं।

सहानुभूति बटोरना चाहती है भाजपा

2017 विधानसभा चुनावों में चेतन चौहान ने बड़ी जीत हासिल की थी। वह 21 हजार वोटों से जीते थे। मृदुभाषी चेतन चौहान की क्षेत्र में पकड़ को देखते हुए उनकी मृत्यु के बाद उनकी पत्नी को टिकट दिया गया है। किसान बहुल्य सीट को देखते हुए कैबिनेट मंत्री लक्ष्मी नारायण सिंह और भूपेंद्र चौधरी को लगाया है, जोकि लगातार क्षेत्र का दौरा कर रहे हैं। भाजपा जातीय समीकरण भी बिठाने में लगी है। 2017 में चेतन चौहान को हर वर्ग का वोट लगभग मिला था। इस बार भी भाजपा की कोशिश है कि सहानुभूति कार्ड के भरोसे मतदाता एक बार फिर उन पर भरोसा करे। इसलिए तमाम मंत्री और प्रदेश स्तर के नेता समेत खुद सीएम योगी रैली कर अपनी सरकार की योजनाओं का बखान कर चुके हैं।

लेकिन सबसे बड़ी जो मुश्किल है वह है किसानों को मनाना। दरअसल, यहां सपा को रालोद समर्थन दे रही है। नौगावां सादात क्षेत्र किसान बाहुल्य है। कई किसान आंदोलनों के गवाह रहा है। ऐसे में बीते दिनों संसद में पारित हुए कृषि कानून कितना मन किसानों का बदल पाते हैं यह चुनाव का रिजल्ट बताएगा। हालांकि अमरोहा के स्थानीय पत्रकार अपूर्व सिंह कहते है कि कृषि कानून को लेकर पश्चिमी यूपी में भी इक्का-दुक्का जगह प्रदर्शन हुए है। अब वह भी शांत है, ऐसे में यह कोई बड़ा मुद्दा नहीं है जोकि रिजल्ट पर असर डाल सके। हां, धान खरीद, गन्ना का बकाया इत्यादि पर सरकार के मंत्री किसानों को समझा ले गए तो सीट भाजपा की हो सकती है।

सपा के लिए आसान है राह, जातीय समीकरण में खुद को बिठाने की जुगत में

समाजवादी पार्टी ने 2017 चुनावों में दूसरे नंबर पर रहने वाले मौलाना जावेद आब्दी को उतारा है। जावेद के लिए इस सीट पर चुनाव बहुत आसान नहीं तो बहुत मुश्किल भी नहीं लग रहा है। यह सीट मुस्लिम बाहुल्य सीट है। इसके अलावा पिछड़ी जातियां भी हैं। ऐसे में सपा खुद को जातीय समीकरण के खांचे में फिट करने में लगी हुई है। क्योंकि लगभग यही समीकरण 3 साल पहले भी थे, लेकिन भाजपा ने पश्चिमी यूपी में ध्रुवीकरण का फायदा उठाते हुए यह सीट निकाल दी थी। हालांकि सपा इस समय भाजपा को किसान विरोधी और साम्प्रदायिक साबित करने में लगी हुई है। अब ऊंट किस करवट बैठेगा यह 10 नवम्बर को पता चलेगा।

सपा कार्यकर्ता जगह-जगह बैठक कर रहे हैं।
सपा कार्यकर्ता जगह-जगह बैठक कर रहे हैं।

बसपा-कांग्रेस से है सपा को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान

नौगावां सादात सीट पर कहा जाता है कि जिसके साथ मुस्लिम और दलित वोट आए उसकी जीत पक्की है। इस समीकरण के भरोसे बसपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ही है। बसपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ने नए कैंडिडेट उतारे हैं। जानकर कहते हैं कि मुस्लिम वोट तीनों पार्टियों में बंटता हुआ दिख रहा है। जिसका खामियाजा सपा को उठाना पड़ सकता है। यही नहीं बसपा और कांग्रेस अभी जीतने की स्थिति में नही दिख रही है। लेकिन सपा का गेम बिगाड़ सकती है।

किस पार्टी से कौन है मैदान में

अमरोहा की नौगावां सादात विधानसभा में से भाजपा ने संगीता चौहान पर दांव लगाया है तो वहीं समाजवादी पार्टी ने 2017 में चेतन चौहान को कड़ी टक्कर देने वाले अपनी ही पार्टी के पूर्व प्रत्याशी सैयद जावेद आब्दी पर दोबारा विश्वास करते हुए मैदान में उतारा है। वहीं जातिगत समीकरण को देखते हुए बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने मोहम्मद फुरकान अहमद को प्रत्याशी बनाया है तो वहीं कांग्रेस पार्टी ने संगठन में जिला उपाध्यक्ष व डा.कमलेश सिंह को प्रत्याशी बनाते हुए महिला प्रत्याशी पर भरोसा जताया है।

सभा कर कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार के लिए वोट मांगते कांग्रेसी।
सभा कर कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार के लिए वोट मांगते कांग्रेसी।

क्या है जातीय समीकरण?

अमरोहा की नौगावां सादात विधानसभा के मतदाताओं पर अगर नजर डालें तो 2017 के आंकड़ों के अनुसार यहां पर महिला पुरुष व अन्य को मिलाकर लगभग 3,06,855 मतदाता हैं। इस सीट पर मुस्लिम, चौहान, जाट और दलित बहुसंख्यक और वही ब्राह्मण यादव के साथ-साथ अन्य जाति के भी वोट यहां पर है, लेकिन हार जीत का फैसला मुसलमान और दलित ही करते हैं।

जातिसंख्या
मुस्लिम1 लाख 50 हजार
चौहान40 हजार
जाटव50 हजार
सैनी30 हजार
यादव22 हजार
गुर्जर15 हजार
जाट35 हजार
अन्य14620
कुल3,21,620

कब कौन जीता?

2012 में नौगावां सादात पहली बार विधानसभा बनी थी। 2012 सपा से अशफाक अली चुनाव जीते थे। 2017 में अशफाक अली का टिकट काटकर जावेद आब्दी को सपा से टिकट दिया था। लेकिन 2017 में भाजपा के चेतन चौहान जीते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें