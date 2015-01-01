पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव की तैयारी:गोमूत्र और गोबर से बने दीयों का मंदिरों में वितरण शुरू, सरयू नदी के 24 बड़े घाटों पर जलेंगे 6 लाख दीये

लखनऊ19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। इसके लिए घर घर दीपों को पहुंचाने का काम शुरू हो गया है।
  • अधिकािरयों के अनुसार पूरी व्यवस्था की निगरानी ड्रोन कैमरे से की जाएगी
  • दीपोत्सव के लिए अयोध्या में राम की पैड़ी पर 24 घाटों का चयन किया गया है

उत्तर प्रदेश में राम की नगरी अयोध्या में धार्मिक नगरी में 11 नवम्बर से शुरू होने जा रहे, दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रमों में सरकारी व्यवस्था के अलावा कई एनजीओ भी दीयों को जलाने की जिम्मेदारी लेने के लिए सामने आ रहे हैं। जिसमें से एक एनजीओ श्याम शक्ति गोशाला समिति है, जिसने गाय के गोबर व मूत्र से निर्मित करीब 50 हजार दीयों को इस अवसर पर जलाने का लक्ष्य तय किया है। अपनी योजना पर श्याम शक्ति गोशाला ने कार्य करना प्रारम्भ कर दिया है।

बुधवार को नाका हनुमानगढ़ी के महंत रामदास को संस्था ने गोबर से तैयार दीयों को भेंट करके अभियान की शुरुआत कर दी है। नया घाट स्थित हनुमानगढ़ी के महंत त्यागी नारायन दास को भी दीपक भेंट किया गया। एनजीओ के प्रमुख का कहना है कि गोबर के दीयों को अयोध्या व फैजाबाद के मंदिरों में जलवाने का निर्णय किया गया है जिसे प्रमुख मंदिरों मे वितरण बुधवार से शुरू कर दिया गया है।

नाका हनुमानगढ़ी के महंत रामदास ने कहा कि गाय के गोबर से निर्मित दीपों के प्रज्जवलित होने के बाद आध्यात्मिकता की रश्मि भी प्रसारित होगी। इनके प्रयोग से गोसंवर्धन व गोसंरक्षण को संबल मिलेगा ही साथ ही प्रदूषण पर भी नियंत्रण होगा। संस्था के महासचिव प्रवीण दूबे ने बताया कि अयोध्या के सभी प्रमुख मंदिरों में आने वाले समय में दीपकों का वितरण किया जाएगा। संस्था की गोशाला में बड़े पैमाने पर दीप तैयार किए जा रहे हैं।

ड्रोन कैमरे से होगी दीपोत्सव की निगरानी
सरकारी व्यवस्था के तहत अवध यूनिवर्सिटी को 6 लाख दीयों को मुख्य कार्यक्रम की तिथि 13 नवम्बर को जलवाने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है ।जिसका टेंडर भी खुल गया है। यूनिवर्सिटी के वीसी प्रो रविशंकर सिंह के मुताबिक दीपोत्सव मे दीयों का जलवाने को लेकर इस साल भी गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड में नाम दर्ज करवाने का संकल्प किया गया है। पूरे कार्यक्रम को चाक आउट कर, व्यवस्था को अंतिम रूप दे दिया गया है। मुख्य कार्यक्रम के दिन दीपोत्सव के घाटों की पूरी व्यवस्था की निगरानी ड्रोन कैमरे से की जाएगी। दीयों को जलवाने में आई दिक्कतों को सुलझाने के लिए मोबाइल टीमें गठित की गई हैं।

दीयों का घाटों पर बंटवारा
यूनिवर्सिटी के दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम के नोडल अधिकारी प्रो0 शैलन्द्र कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि इसके लिए अयोध्या की राम की पैड़ी पर 24 घाटों का चयन किया गया है। जिसमें लक्ष्मण घाट पर 48 हजार, वैदेही घाट 22 हजार, श्रीराम घाट 30 हजार, दशरथ घाट 39 हजार, भरत घाट 17 हजार, शत्रुघ्न घाट 17 हजार, माण्डवी नागेश्वर उमा घाट 52 हजार, ऋतु कीर्ति घाट 40 हजार, कैकेयी घाट 40 हजार, कौशल्या घाट 40 हजार, सुमित्रा घाट 40 हजार, उर्मिला घाट 40 हजार सहित अन्य घाटों पर दीये जलाए जाएंगे।

8 नवम्बर को घाटों पर मार्किग
प्रो0 वर्मा ने बताया कि दिनांक 8 नवम्बर, को घाटों पर मार्किंग का कार्य करवाया जाएगा। 11 नवम्बर को 12 बजे स्वयंसेवकों के साथ घाटों पर उनके कार्यों को लेकर गाइड लाइन दी जाएगी।12 व 13 नवम्बर, को प्रातः 10 बजे से ही सभी स्वयंसेवक व समन्वयक घाटों पर मौजूद रहेंगे। ।

