राजस्व की आस में सरकार:यूपी में अब रात 10 बजे तक खुलेंगी शराब की दुकानें, पहले 9 बजे तक था खुलने का समय

लखनऊ8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी में अब रात नौ बजे की बजाए दस बजे तक शराब की दुकानें खोलने की इजाजत सरकार ने दे दी है।
  • यह नियम सभी थोक और फुटकर विक्रेताओं पर लागू होगा
  • त्योहारी सीजन में सरकार को भरपूर कमाई होने की उम्मीद है

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने अंग्रेजी और देसी शराब की दुकानें, मॉडल शॉप और बीयर शॉप सुबह 10 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक खोलने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। कोरोनावायरस की वजह से अभी तक यह दुकानें 9 बजे तक खुल रही थी। मंगलवार को प्रदेश सरकार ने कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर शराब की दुकानों के खुलने का समय बढ़ा दिया है। अपर आबकारी आयुक्त लाइसेंसिंग एवं औद्योगिक विकास हरिश्चंद्र ने मंगलवार को इससे संबंधित निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।

त्योहार के सीजन शुरू होने के पहले यूपी सरकार का यह फ़ैसला राजस्व बढ़ाने के लिए जुगाड़ माना जा रहा हैं। कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के मद्देनजर 25 मार्च को देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन लागू होने पर शराब की दुकानें भी बंद हो गई थी। राजस्व का नुकसान रोकने के लिए शासन ने 4 मई को शराब की दुकानें खोलने का निर्णय लिया। सुबह 10 से शाम 7 बजे तक दुकानें खोलने की अनुमति मिली। करीब 2 माह बाद दुकानें रात 9 बजे तक खोलने की अनुमति दी गई थी। यह नियम सभी थोक और फुटकर विक्रेताओं पर लागू होगा।

सरकार के इस कदम से राजस्व मिलने की उम्मीद
त्योहारी सीजन में उठाए गए इस कदम से राज्य सरकार को भरपूर कमाई होने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि, सार्वजनिक जगहों पर शराब पीने पर रोक पहले की तरह जारी रहेगी। शराब विक्रेताओं ने सरकार के इस फैसले का स्वागत किया है। लंबे समय से शराब की दुकानों को खोलने की अवधि बढ़ाए जाने की मांग की जा रही थी। इस फैसले के बाद शराब की बिक्री बढ़ेगी, जिससे राजस्व में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी।

