  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  People Associated With Various Government Undertakings Including Rail, Electricity, DLW, Banks, Descended On The Streets In Protest Against The Government, Warning Of Big Movement Ahead

निजीकरण का विरोध:रेल,विधुत,डीएलडब्लू,बैंक समेत तमाम सरकारी उपक्रमों से जुड़े लोग सरकार के विरोध में उतरे सड़कों पर,आगे बड़े आंदोलन की चेतावनी

वाराणसी42 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पूर्वांचल विधुत विभाग,ग्रामीण बैंक,रेल से जुड़े तमाम सरकारी और गैरसरकारी लोग प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए। 
  • कैंटोनमेंट से जिला मुख्यालय तक तमाम संगठनों के लोगो ने जुलूस निकाल सरकार विरोधी नारे लगाये
  • भारतीय मजदूर संघ के आह्वान पर पुर्वांचल के तमाम सरकारी उपक्रमों के लोग विरोध में इकठ्ठा हुए

रेल,विधुत,डीएलडब्ल्यू,रोडवेज, बैंक से जुड़े सैकड़ों लोग बुधवार को सरकार के नीतियों के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतर आये।भारतीय मजदूर संघ उत्तर प्रदेश के आह्वान पर कैंटोनमेंट स्थित पोस्ट आफिस से होते हुए सभी लोग नारेबाजी करते हुए जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचे।इनका कहना है कि सरकार श्रमिक विरोधी नीतियों के तहत तमाम सरकारी उपक्रम निजीकरण कर रही है।कर्मचारियों को उद्योगपतियों का गुलाम बना देना चाहती है।

तमाम संगठनों के लोग विरोध में शामिल हुए

भारतीय मजदूर संघ के संगठन मंत्री राम कृष्ण पांडेय ने बताया लाखों परिवारों पर आने वाले समय मे जीविका को चलाने का संकट आने वाला है.डीएलडब्ल्यू,रेल,एयरपोर्ट,बैंक,रोडवेज समेत तमाम सरकारी विभागों को निजी हाथों को देने के तैयारी में है।निजी कंपनियां कर्मचारियों को निकाल बाहर करेगी।लाखों परिवारों पर रोजी रोटी का संकट आ जायेगा।जो लोग अप्रेंटिस कर परमानेंट नौकरी का ख्-बाब देखते थे,वो मामूली मजदूर बनकर ही रह जायेंगे।सबसे अधिक दिक्कत फोर्थ और थ्री क्लास के कर्मचारियों को होगा।संविदा पर काम करने वाले तमाम लोगो का कांट्रेक्ट खत्म हो जायेगा।

जिला मंत्री राकेश पांडेय ने बताया कि पीएम मोदी हमारे सांसद भी है।उनको हम सभी की परेशानी समझनी चाहिये।बड़े उद्योगपति कर्मचारियों,मजदूरों को गुलाम की तरह काम करवायेंगे।

