पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • PFI Commander Lucknow Latest News Updates: Popular Front Of India Commander Badruddin Arrested By STF In Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

PFI की बड़ी साजिश को UPSTF ने किया नाकाम:संगठन का कमांडर व उसका साथी गिरफ्तार, हिंदू धार्मिक स्थल और हिंदू नेताओं पर हमला करने की थी साज़िश

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खुफिया एजेंसियों की सूचना पर केरल से लखनऊ पहुंचे दोनों को मंगलवार शाम को कुकरैल बंधे के पास से गिरफ्तार किया गया हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
खुफिया एजेंसियों की सूचना पर केरल से लखनऊ पहुंचे दोनों को मंगलवार शाम को कुकरैल बंधे के पास से गिरफ्तार किया गया हैं।
  • एसटीएफ की पूछताछ में दोनों ने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश में अपराधिक षड्यंत्र करके सरकार के विरुद्ध युद्ध छेड़ने की साजिश कर रहा था
  • पकड़े गए दोनों आरोपी केरल के रहने वाले हैं, आज ट्रेन से लखनऊ आए थे

उत्तर प्रदेश स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स (एसटीएफ) ने प्रदेश में हिंदू धार्मिक संगठनों के नेताओं और हिंदू धार्मिक स्थलों पर हमला करने की साजिश रचने वाले पीएफआई के दो सक्रिय सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार किया हैं। केरल के रहने वाले दोनों सदस्यों में एक असद बदरुद्दीन और फिरोज़ खान के तौर पर हुई है। असद बदरुद्दीन कमांडर बताया जा रहा है। यह दोनों बसंत पंचमी पर्व के दिन उत्तर प्रदेश के विभिन्न इलाकों में बड़ी घटना करने के लिए विस्फोटक सामग्री डिलीवरी करने लखनऊ आए थे। अपर पुलिस महानिदेशक कानून व्यवस्था प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि, 17 फरवरी को पीएफआई का स्थापना दिवस है। इससे पहले प्रदेश में हिंदूवादी संगठन या धार्मिक स्थलों पर हमला करने की साजिश की गई थी। खुफिया एजेंसियों की सूचना पर केरल से लखनऊ पहुंचे दोनों को आज मंगलवार शाम को कुकरैल बंधे के पास से गिरफ्तार किया गया हैं। जिनसे एसटीएफ की टीम अन्य एजेंसियां पूछताछ कर रही है।

बरामद हुई है विस्फोटक सामग्री

दोनो आरोपियों के पास से विस्फोटक सामग्री भी बरामद हुई है। साथ में डेटोनेटर और चौकाने वाले दस्तावेज भी मिले हैं, इन दोनों का संबंध पीएफआई से बताया गया है। इनके पास से 16 अदद हाई क्वालिटी एक्प्लोसिव डिवाइस प्राप्त हुए हैं। 32 बोर की पिस्टल मिली हैं। एसटीएफ को कुछ दिनों से सूचना मिल रही थी कि पीएफआई के लोग देश की सरकार के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ने के लिए यूपी के कई महत्वपूर्ण संवेदनशील स्थानों व हिन्दू संगठनों के बड़े पदाधिकारियों पर हमला करने की योजना बना रहे हैं और विशेष वर्ग के हष्ट पुष्ट सदस्य भी बना रहे थे। जानकारी के मुताबिक़ एसटीएफ ने मुखबिरों को सक्रिय किया था। एसटीएफ को 11 फरवरी को सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ लोग ट्रेन से लखनऊ आएंगे। जिसके बाद आरोपियों को पकड़ा गया। बसन्त पंचमी पर आम जनता में आतंक फैलाने और विद्वेष उत्पन्न करने की इनकी योजना थी।

इनके पास से 16 अदद हाई क्वालिटी एक्प्लोसिव डिवाइस प्राप्त हुए हैं। 32 बोर की पिस्टल मिली हैं।
इनके पास से 16 अदद हाई क्वालिटी एक्प्लोसिव डिवाइस प्राप्त हुए हैं। 32 बोर की पिस्टल मिली हैं।

कौन कौन से नेता निशाने पर थे ?

एडीजी प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि इनके निशाने पर कौन कौन से नेता थे यह बताना अभी ठीक नहीं है। अभी इनसे बहुत पूछताछ करना है। पीएफआई संगठन का नाम हाथरस में भी सामने आया था। तब पकडे गए आरोपियों ने ऐसी किसी घटना से इनकार किया था।

बीते एक साल में पीएफआई के 123 सक्रिय सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है

एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि, जब दिल्ली में हिंसा हुई थी तब कुछ ऐसे दस्तावेज भी मिले थे। उसमें भी इनकी संलिप्प्ता हो सकती है। ये लोग छोटे ग्रुप बनाना चाह रहे थे। 17 फरवरी को पीएफआई का स्थापना दिवस भी है, इसके लिए अलर्ट भी रखा गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बीते एक साल में पीएफआई के 123 सक्रिय सदस्य पकड़े गए हैं इनके बाकी सैकड़ों साथियों पर भी हमारी नजर है। इन्हें कल कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा साथ ही इनके पास से जो सामान बरामद हुआ है उसे हम सबूत के तौर पर कोर्ट में पेश करेंगे और इनकी रिमांड लेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के टूलकिट शेयर करने के तुरंत बाद दिशा ने उन्हें मैसेज भेजा, कहा था- इसे ट्वीट मत करो, इसमें हमारे नाम हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें