ग्रामीण अंचल में पहुंचेगी पेयजल योजना:विन्‍ध्‍य क्षेत्र के 42 लाख लोगों को मिलेगा फायदा, 5,555 करोड़ की पेयजल परियोजनाओं की सौगात देंगे PM मोदी

लखनऊ/वाराणसी4 मिनट पहले
पीएम मोदी आज सोनभद्र और मिर्जापुर जिले के लिए ग्रामीण पेयजल योजना की शुरुआत करेंगे।
  • पीएम मोदी मिर्जापुर और सोनभद्र जिले के ग्रामीणों को पेयजल मुहैया कराने वाली परियोजनाओं का ऑनलाइन शिलान्‍यास करेंगे
  • इन ग्रामीण पेयजल आपूर्ति परियोजनाओं से मिर्ज़ापुर और सोनभद्र के 42 लाख गांववालों को फायदा होगा

उत्तर प्रदेश के मिर्जापुर और सोनभद्र में रविवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ग्रामीण पेयजल आपूर्ति परियोजनाओं का ऑनलाइन शिलान्यास करेंगे। इन परियोजनाओं से मिर्जापुर और सोनभद्र के 42 लाख लोगों को फायदा होगा। वहीं मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ सोनभद्र के चतरा ब्लॉक के करमांव गांव से इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे। उनके साथ केंद्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत और यूपी के जल शक्ति मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह भी होंगे। शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम के बाद मुख्यमंत्री मिर्जापुर भी जाएंगे।

केंद्र सरकार की- 'हर घर नल' योजना के तहत उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार मिर्जापुर के 1606 गांवों में पाइप के जरिए पेयजल आपूर्ति शुरू करेगी। इस योजना से मिर्जापुर के 21,87,980 ग्रामीणों को सीधा फायदा होगा। सोनभद्र के 1389 गांवों को भी योजना से जोड़ने की शुरुआत होगी। इन गांवों के 19,53,458 परिवार पेयजल आपूर्ति योजना से जुड़ेंगे।

3212.18 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे
सोनभद्र में इस योजना पर सरकार 3212.18 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करेगी । मिर्जापुर में बांध पर एकत्र किए गए पानी को शुद्ध करके पीने योग्‍य बनाया जाएगा और फिर इसकी आपूर्ति की जाएगी। इस योजना की लागत 2343.20 करोड रुपए तय की गई है ।

कुल 41,41,438 परिवार लाभान्वित
अधिकारियों के मुताबिक दोनों जिलों की योजनाओं से कुल 41,41,438 परिवार लाभान्वित होंगे। योजना पर कुल 5555.38 करोड़ रुपए खर्च का अनुमान है। जल शक्ति मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, दो साल के भीतर योजना को पूरा कर गांवों में पानी की आपूर्ति शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

