MODI के डुप्लीकेट का छलका दर्द:शाहजहांपुर पहुंचे अभिनंदन ने कहा- मैंने PM के लिए बनारस में भूखे पेट किया प्रचार, पार्टी में शामिल तक नहीं किया गया

शाहजहांपुर10 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो शाहजहांपुर की है। लोगों ने PM के हमशक्ल अभिनंदन के साथ सेल्फी ली।
  • बिहार के रहने वाले अभिनंदन पाठक की शक्ल और बॉडी लैंग्वेज PM नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलती-जुलती है
  • भारतीय मजदूर किसान संगठन राष्ट्रवादी पार्टी ने अभिनंदन को राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता बनाया

साल 2014 के चुनावी मंचों पर हूबहू नरेंद्र मोदी की शक्ल के अभिनंदन पाठक बुधवार को शाहजहांपुर में थे। उन्होंने शहीदों की प्रतिमाओं पर माल्यार्पण किया। इस दौरान बातचीत में उनका दर्द छलक कर बाहर गया। अभिनंदन ने कहा कि, मुझे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से शिकायत नहीं है, बल्कि BJP से तमाम शिकायतें हैं। चुनाव में PM के लिए 14 दिन भूखे रहकर बनारस में प्रचार किया। BJP में शामिल होने के लिए अमित शाह और RSS प्रमुख मोहन भागवत को पत्र लिखा था। लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं मिला।

शहीदों की प्रतिमाओं पर किया माल्यार्पण।
भारतीय मजदूर किसान संगठन राष्ट्रवादी के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता बने अभिनंदन

दरअसल, बिहार के रहने वाले अभिनन्दन पाठक बुधवार को दिल्ली जा रहे थे। उनको कुछ दिन पहले भारतीय मजदूर किसान संगठन राष्ट्रवादी का राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता बनाया गया है। जैसे ही शाहजहांपुर में रहने वाले किसान यूनियन को पता चला तो उन्होंने उनके शाहजहांपुर में कुछ देर ठहरने के लिए आग्रह किया। उसके बाद वह शाहजहांपुर में टाउन हाल पर स्थित शहीद क्रांतिकारी अशफाक उल्ला खान, पंडित राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल और ठाकुर रोशन सिंह की प्रतिमाओं पर माल्यार्पण किया।

इस दौरान लोग उन्हें देखकर भौचक्के रहे गए। लोग पीएम का हमशक्ल देखकर धोखा खा गए और लोगों ने उन्हें घेर लिया। लोग उनसे बात करना चाह रहे थे तो, कुछ लोग उनके साथ सेल्फी लेने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। हालांकि बाद में लोगों समझ आ गया कि, ये डुप्लीकेट नरेंद्र मोदी हैं, लेकिन लोग सेल्फी लेकर काफी खुश नजर आए।

अब किसानों के हक में बुलंद करेंगे आवाज

तभी पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए अभिनन्दन पाठक ने बताया कि, उनको BJP से बहुत शिकायतें है। लेकिन मोदी है तो सबकुछ मुमकिन है। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से ही BJP है। उन्होंने चुनाव में पीएम के लिए 14 दिन भूखे रहकर बनारस मे प्रचार किया था। उन्होंने BJP में शामिल होने के लिए अमित शाह और मोहन भागवत को पत्र लिखा है, लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। लेकिन अब उनको भारतीय मजदूर किसान संगठन राष्ट्रवादी यूनियन ने राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता की जिम्मेदारी दी है, जिससे वह बेहद खुश है। अब वह किसान यूनियन और मजदूरों के हक लिए जंग लड़ेंगे।

