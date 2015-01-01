पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Police Administration Team Arrived To Attach The Property Of The Notorious Sardar Singh Gurjar, Police Forces Deployed In Large Numbers

अपराधियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई:झांसी में कुख्यात बदमाश सरदार सिंह गुर्जर की संपत्ति कुर्क करने पहुंचा प्रशासन; ड्रोन कैमरे से इलाके की हो रही निगरानी

लखनऊ15 मिनट पहले
उत्तर प्रदेश के झांसी में गुरुवार को सरदार गुर्जर सिंह की सम्पत्ति को कुर्क करने की कार्रवाई की गई।
  • सरदार सिंह गुर्जर और उसके भाइयों पर कई क्रिमिनल केस हैं
  • लकारा गांव के चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है

उत्तर प्रदेश के झांसी जिले के थाना सीपरी बाजार क्षेत्र अंतर्गत लकारा गांव निवासी कुख्यात बदमाश सरदार सिंह व उनके दोनों भाइयों की संपत्ति कुर्क करने के लिए बृहस्पतिवार को पुलिस और राजस्व विभाग की टीम पहुंची। सरदार सिंह के गुर्गों पर निगरानी रखने के लिए पुलिस ड्रोन से नजर बनाए हुए है, वहीं गांव के चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस बल तैनात है।

नवंबर 2016 में लकारा गांव निवासी सरदार सिंह गुर्जर और उसके दोनों भाइयों ने फिरौती न देने पर सराफा बाजार में कारोबारी संजय वर्मा के भाई अजय वर्मा की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। इस मामले में कोर्ट ने सभी अभियुक्तों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई थी।

