  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  Preparations For The Construction Of The Temple In Ayodhya Will Be Done After The Report Of The Load Test, The Construction Of 1200 Pillars Of The Foundation Of The Temple, The Decision Taken In The Meeting Of The Temple Construction Committee

अयोध्या में राममंदिर निर्माण की तैयारी:लोड टेस्टिंग की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद शुरू होगा रामलला के मंदिर की नींव का काम, 1200 पिलर बनेंगे

अयोध्या32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंदिर निर्माण समिति के अध्यक्ष नृपेंद्र मिश्र की अध्यक्षता में शुक्रवार को बैठक हुई जिसमें कई अहम फैसले लिए गए।
  • अयोध्या में मंदिर निर्माण का शिलान्यास पीएम मोदी ने किया था उसके बाद से हो रहा निर्माण
  • मंदिर की खूबसूरती व मजबूती 1 हजार साल तक रहने को लेकर विशेषज्ञों से किया गया मंथन

उत्तर प्रदेश में राम की नगरी अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण समिति के अध्यक्ष नृपेंद्र मिश्र ने सर्किट हाउस में श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के सदस्यों और एलएंडटी के इंजीनियरों की टीम के साथ बैठक की। यह बैठक करीब 3 घंटे चली, इसमें मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर तकनीकी पहलुओं इसकी खूबसूरती व 1 हजार साल तक की मजबूती को लेकर विशेषज्ञ से जानकारी हासिल की गई।

बैठक के बारे में ट्रस्ट के सदस्य डॉ. अनिल मिश्र ने बताया कि मंदिर निर्माण समिति के अध्यक्ष यहां के मंदिर निर्माण के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर जानकारी लेने के लिए पहुंचे हैं। बैठक में मंदिर निर्माण का अगला चरण शुरू करने के पहले तकनीकी टीम से जानकारी हासिल की गई, जिससे इसके निर्माण में किसी तरह की कमी न आने पाए और यह मंदिर करोड़ों हिंदू भक्तों की आकांक्षाओं पर खरा उतरे। आपसी मंथन सामान्य प्रक्रिया का हिस्सा है।

सतत प्रक्रिया के तहत आगे बढ़ रहा निर्माण कार्य

उन्होंने बताया कि मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू हो चुका है जो सतत प्रक्रिया के तहत आगे बढ़ रहा है।अब अगले चरण में मंदिर के नींव के 1200पिलर्स का निर्माण शुरू होगा। इसको टेस्ट पिलर्स की लोड टेस्ट रिपोर्ट के आने के बाद ही शुरू किया जाएगा।

भव्य होगी दीपावली

डा. मिश्र के मुताबिक इस साल राम मंदिर परिसर में भी भव्य तरीके से दीपोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। मंदिर निर्माण शुरू होने को लेकर राम भक्तों में बेहद खुशी वे उल्हास का माहौल है। ऐसे में इस साल यहां की दीपावली भी पिछले सालों की तुलना में अलग होगी। इसमें सीएम योगी वह कई विशिष्ट अतिथियों के शामिल होने की संभावना है।

