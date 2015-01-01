पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Narendra Modi Lucknow University Live News Updates। Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Will Attend Lucknow University's 100th Foundation Day Celebrations Today Through Video Conferencing Uttar Pradesh

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी का शताब्दी समारोह:वर्चुअली जुड़ेंगे PM नरेंद्र मोदी; डाक टिकट जारी होगा और चार धातुओं से बने 100 रुपए के सिक्के का अनावरण करेंगे

लखनऊ8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी के शताब्दी समारोह में बुधवार शाम वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जुड़ेंगे। -फाइल फोटो।
  • 19 नवंबर से यूनिवर्सिटी मना रही अपना शताब्दी समारोह
  • मुंबई में ढाला गया है सिक्का, चांदी-तांबा और कांस्य व निकल का किया गया प्रयोग
  • कार्यक्रम में रक्षामंत्री के अलावा राज्यपाल, मुख्यमंत्री योगी भी शामिल होंगे

लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी स्थापना के 100 साल पूरे होने का जश्न मना रही है। 19 नवंबर से जारी शताब्दी समारोह में बुधवार शाम प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जुड़ेंगे। इस दौरान PM एक स्मारक डाक टिकट जारी करेंगे। साथ ही शताब्दी स्मारक सिक्के का अनावरण करेंगे। मैसूर यूनिवर्सिटी और बनारस हिंदू यूनिवर्सिटी के बाद लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी तीसरी ऐसी यूनिवर्सिटी बन जाएगी, जिसके 100 साल पूरे होने पर स्मारक सिक्का जारी होगा। PM छात्रों को संबोधित भी करेंगे।

खास है सिक्का, मुंबई में बनकर तैयार हुआ

यूनिवर्सिटी के वाइस-चांसलर (VC) प्रोफेसर आलोक कुमार राय ने बताया कि यूनिवर्सिटी के सिक्के, डाक टिकट और कॉफी टेबल बुक को PM नरेंद्र मोदी जारी करेंगे। यह सिर्फ एक सिक्का नहीं है, बल्कि एक अमूल्य ऐतिहासिक धरोहर और यूनिवर्सिटी के 100 साल की श्रेष्ठता का प्रतीक भी है। इस सिक्के को मुंबई में सरकारी टकसाल में बनाया गया है। यह यूनिवर्सिटी के खजाने में एक संपत्ति होगी। सिक्का बनाने में चांदी, कांस्य, तांबा और निकल का इस्तेमाल किया गया है।

बीकानेर के जाने-माने मुद्रावादी सुधीर लूनावत के अनुसार, यह एक नॉन-सर्कुलेटिंग सिक्का होगा और इसमें वर्ष 1920-2020 के साथ-साथ अंग्रेजी और हिंदी में 'लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय शताब्दी समारोह' लिखा होगा और केंद्र में यूनिवर्सिटी का 'लाइट एंड लर्निंग' लोगो होगा।

1920 में हुई थी स्थापना

लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी की स्थापना 1920 में हुई थी। ऐसे में यह साल यूनिवर्सिटी के 100वें साल के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है। यूनिवर्सिटी से करीब 160 कॉलेज एफिलिएटेड हैं। आज होने वाले कार्यक्रम में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल और राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी शामिल होंगे। इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री ने लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी के शताब्दी समारोह का उद्घाटन किया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने राज्य में नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के क्रियान्वयन के बारे में भी चर्चा की।

5 दिनों से चल रहा शताब्दी दिवस समारोह

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय के शताब्दी समारोह के तहत रविवार को साहित्यिक उत्सव का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें फिल्म अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने भी वर्चुअली हिस्सा लिया। स्पेन से आए मेहमानों ने यूनिवर्सिटी के इतिहास और आधुनिक विकास के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की। वहीं, बीते सोमवार को हुए कार्यक्रम में कवि डॉक्टर कुमार विश्वास ने शिरकत की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें