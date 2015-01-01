पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कमला नेहरू ट्रस्ट जमीन विवाद:रायबरेली प्रशासन ने चलवाया बुलडोजर; गुस्साए व्यापारी और पुलिस हुई आमने-सामने, पथराव के बाद कई हिरासत में

रायबरेली23 मिनट पहले
यूपी के रायबरेली में कमला नेहरू ट्रस्ट की जमीन के विवाद को लेकर लखनऊ-प्रयागराज NH 30 पर स्थित शहर कोतवाली का सिविल लाइन चौराहा छावनी में तबदील रहा।
  • लखनऊ-प्रयागराज NH 30 पर स्थित शहर कोतवाली का सिविल लाइन चौराहा छावनी में तबदील रहा

उत्तर प्रदेश के रायबरेली में बुधवार तड़के से ही लखनऊ-प्रयागराज NH 30 पर स्थित शहर कोतवाली का सिविल लाइन चौराहा छावनी में तबदील रहा। दरअसल यहां कमला नेहरू ट्रस्ट के नाम से दर्ज करोड़ों के जमीन विवाद मामले को लेकर जिला प्रशासन और व्यापारी आमने सामने हो गए। पुलिस पर पथराव की भी खबर है, जिसमें कई लोग हिरासत में लिए गए हैं।

रायबरेली में बुधवार को उस समय हड़कंप मच गया जब जिला प्रशासन द्वारा तड़के कमला नेहरू ट्रस्ट की जमीन को खाली कराने के लिए भारी पुलिस बल तैनात कर पटरी दुकानदारों को वहां से हटा दिया गया। जिला प्रशासन ने मंगलवार रात्रि में ही लखनऊ, बाराबंकी, उन्नाव, हरदोई जिले सहित कई जनपदों से भारी पुलिस बल मंगाया गया। साथ ही रात्रि में चप्पे-चप्पे और मोड़ पर बैरिकेडिंग करके कमला नेहरू ट्रस्ट की जमीन को कोर्ट के आदेश पर जिला प्रशासन ने अवैध कब्जेदारों को हटा दिया गया।

4 बजे तड़के गरजा बुलडोजर
दुकानदारों ने रात में पुलिस प्रशासन के ऊपर पथराव भी किया, जिसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने उनको हिरासत में लिया और जमीन खाली कराई। जमीन खाली कराने की जैसे सूचना दुकानदारों में मिली तो हड़कंप मच गया। शहर के कोने-कोने से अपनी रोजी-रोटी चलाने वाले दुकानदारों को अपनी-अपनी दुकान हटाने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने कई बार नोटिस दिया था।

दुकानदार अड़े रहे और दुकानें नहीं खाली की कोर्ट के आदेश को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने सुबह 4 बजे करीब में सिविल लाइन स्थित जमीन को जिला प्रशासन की मदद से खाली कराया। दुकानदारों का कहना है की जिला प्रशासन राजनीतिक दबाव के चलते आए दिन प्रताड़ित करते हैं।

अधिकारी कर रहे मौके पर कैंप
अब जबकि मामला कोर्ट में है बावजूद इसके रात के अंधेरे में जिला प्रशासन ने सक्रियता बढ़ाकर माहौल को काफी गरम कर दिया है। सिविल लाइन चौराहे पर इस वक्त सैकड़ों की संख्या में पटरी दुकानदार अपना रोजगार बचाने के लिए सड़क किनारे डटे हुए हैं।

वहीं दूसरी तरफ जिला प्रशासन की टीम भी करीब एक दर्जन गाड़ियों का काफिला लेकर दुकानों के आसपास चक्कर काट रही है। प्रशासन की इस टीम में एडीएम प्रशासन राम अभिलाष, अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक विश्वजीत श्रीवास्तव आदि अधिकारी मौके पर कैंप कर रहे हैं।

