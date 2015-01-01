पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आजम की मुश्किलों में इजाफा:ED के बाद CBI का शिकंजा, शिया व सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड़ की जांच में मिल रहे पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री की संलिप्तता के प्रमाण

लखनऊ16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आजम के खिलाफ प्रवर्तन निदेशालय की जांच के बाद अब सीबीआई भी उन पर कानून का शिकंजा कसने की तैयारी में है।
  • ED ने जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी का वैल्यूएशन शुरू किया, जल्द होगी अटैच करने की कवायद
  • वक्फ बोर्ड़ के पूर्व चैयरमैन वसीम रिजवी को भी जल्द ही CBI भेजेगी नोटिस

उत्तर प्रदेश में सपा सरकार के दौरान कद्दावर काबीना मंत्री रहे मोहम्मद आजम खान की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही। आजम के खिलाफ प्रवर्तन निदेशालय की जांच के बाद अब सीबीआई भी उन पर कानून का शिकंजा कसने की तैयारी में है। राज्य सरकार की सिफारिश पर शिया और सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड की जांच कर रही सीबीआई को पुख्ता प्रमाण मिले है कि आजम के मंत्री रहते उनको फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए दोनों वक्फ बोर्ड का भरपूर दुरुपयोग किया गया। सीबीआई को इससे जुड़े तमाम दस्तावेज भी हाथ लगे हैं जिनका परीक्षण चल रहा है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार इनमें सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड द्वारा रामपुर में आजम खान की जौहर युनिवर्सिटी को वक्फ की कई बेशकीमती जमीनों को एक रुपए सालाना की लीज पर दिए जाने के आरोपों से जुड़े दस्तावेज शामिल है। प्रयागराज में इमाम बाड़ को जमींदोज कर कामर्शियल कॉम्पलेक्स बनाने को लेकर सीबीआई द्वारा दर्ज किए गये केस में शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी के साथ तत्कालीन वक्फ मंत्री मोहम्मद आजम खान की भूमिका भी जांच के दायरे में आ चुकी है। इसमें प्रयागराज के माफिया अतीक अहमद की भूमिका की पड़ताल भी सीबीआई कर रही है।

CBI को मिले हैं अहम सबूत

सीबीआई को कुछ ऐसे प्रमाण मिले हैं जिनसे यह पता चलता है कि रामपुर में यतीमखाना‚ ईदगाह समेत वक्फ की कई संपत्तियों को आजम‚ उनकी पत्नी और करीबियों को एक रुपये सालाना की लीज पर तीस साल के लिए आवंटित कर दिया गया। इस मामले में सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड के पदाधिकारियों के खिलाफ सीबीआई जल्द केस दर्ज करने जा रही है। वहीं शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के पूर्व चेयरमैन वसीम रिजवी को भी सीबीआई द्वारा नोटिस भेजने की तैयारी है।

जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी होगी अटैच

आजम खान के खिलाफ जांच कर रहे प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) द्वारा जल्द ही रामपुर स्थित जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी को अटैच करने की तैयारी है। ईडी के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के मुताबिक जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी की जांच में सामने आया है कि बड़े पैमाने पर नकदी को जमा करने के बाद उसे ट्रस्ट के खातों में जमा कराया गया। यह रकम किस तरह से हासिल की गयी‚ इसकी पड़ताल की जा रही है। इसके अलावा जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी का वैल्यूएशन का कार्य भी शुरू हो चुका है। वैल्यूएशन पूरा होने और आजम से पूछताछ के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी को जांच एजेंसी द्वारा अटैच कर लिया जाएगा।

20 नवम्बर को सीबीआई ने दर्ज किया था मुकदमा
बीते 20 नवंबर को शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के पूर्व चेयरमैन वसीम रिजवी समेत दो पर सीबीआई ने दो अलग-अलग एफआईआर दर्ज की हैं। जिसमें वक्फ बोर्ड की जमीनों में फर्जीवाड़ा करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। सपा सरकार में काबीना मंत्री रहे आज़म खान के समय भी वसीम रिज़वी शिया वक्त बोर्ड के चेयरमैन रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें