मायावती पर पलटवार:अखिलेश ने कहा- कुछ लोग भाजपा के साथ मिल गए हैं, असलियत सामने लाने के लिए निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी का समर्थन किया

लखनऊ24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने शनिवार को मायावती पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि कुछ लोगों की असलियत सामने लाने के लिए ही राज्यसभा चुनाव में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार का समर्थन किया था।
  • पूर्व सीएम ने महाऋषि वाल्मीकि जयंती के अवसर पर परिवर्तन चौक स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित किया
  • अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि कोरोना संकट अभी टला नहीं है, जाबूझकर सरकार कम टेस्टिंग करा रही है

उत्तर प्रदेश के राज्यसभा चुनाव में बसपा और सपा के बीच आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दौर जारी है। शनिवार को सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती पर निशाना साधा है। अखिलेश ने कहा कि ऐसी सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ लोग भाजपा से मिले हुए हैं। हमने तो बस उनका राज खोलने के लिए निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी का समर्थन किया था।

वाल्मिकी जयंती के अवसर पर समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने परिवर्तन चौक स्थित प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण करने के बाद यह बातें कहीं।

अखिलेश ने कहा, ''समाजवादी सोच के लोगों का यह मानना था कि राज्यसभा चुनाव में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी का समर्थन करेंगे। कम से कम वोट पड़े तो जनता जाने कि आखिरकार भारतीय जनता पार्टी बहुजन समाज पार्टी कैसे मिले हुए। सवाल यह है कि, भारतीय जनता पार्टी भी गठबंधन कर सकती है सवाल यह भी है कि बहुजन समाजवादी पार्टी कैसे भारतीय जनता पार्टी से अंदर मिले हुए हैं।''

किसी ने मां गंगा को स्वच्छ बनाने का संकल्प लिया था, उसका क्या हुआ
अखिलेश ने कहा कि आज जहां हम खड़े हैं यह भी नदी का एक किनारा है। कभी किसी ने संकल्प लेकर के मां गंगा की कसम खाकर साफ करने का संकल्प लिया था। लेकिन आज गंगा कितनी साफ है यह सभी लोग जानते हैं।

अखिलेश ने कहा कि कोरोना अभी गया नहीं है लेकिन सरकार कम टेस्ट कराना चाहती है जिससे कम टेस्ट होंगे,सच्चाई सामने नहीं आएगी। आज लोगों को अस्पतालों में इलाज नहीं मिल पा रहा है। विकास पर कोई बात नहीं करना चाहता मैं तो चाहता हूं विकास हो आज मेट्रो जहां तक थी वहीं तक है एक इंच भी नहीं बढ़ी है।

राज्यसभा चुनाव को लेकर सपा-बसपा के बीच बढ़ी दूरियां

दरअसल उत्तर प्रदेश से राज्यसभा की दस सीटों पर चुनाव के बीच बसपा के 7 विधायकों की बगावत और उनकी समाजवादी पार्टी अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव से बढ़ी नजदीकियों से यूपी की सियासत की गर्म हो गई थी। मायावती ने जहां गेस्ट हाउस कांड का जिक्र देते हुए मुलायम सिंह यादव के खिलाफ केस वापस लेने पर अफसोस जताया था, वहीं अखिलेश यादव को दलित विरोधी करार दिया था। यह भी कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव में गठबंधन करना उनकी भूल थी। मायावती ने MLC चुनाव में भाजपा का समर्थन करने का भी दावा किया था। इससे सपा-बसपा के बीच आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दौर शुरू हो गया है।

