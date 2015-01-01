पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लखनऊ में फिर बढ़ा प्रदूषण:रिशिता डेवलपर के खिलाफ CBI कोर्ट में दर्ज हुआ मुकदमा, प्रदूषण बढ़ाने वाले अब 6 बिल्डरों को नोटिस जारी

लखनऊ20 मिनट पहले
लखनऊ में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को लेकर प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने कई बिल्डरों को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। इसको लेकर सीबीआई कोर्ट में केस भी दायर किया गया है।
  • अंबे इंफ्रा हाईटेक पर 7,812 रुपये प्रतिदिन की दर से जुर्माना भी लगाया गया है
  • बोर्ड ने छह बिल्डरों को नोटिस जारी करते हुए एलडीए को कार्रवाई करने को कहा है

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में एक बार फिर प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने लगा है। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की चेतावनी के बाद भी बिल्डरों पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ रहा है। शहर के कई बिल्डरों कि यहां प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले काफी ज्यादा तत्व मिले हैं। बोर्ड ने छह बिल्डरों को नोटिस जारी करते हुए LDA को पत्र लिखा है। बोर्ड ने अपने पत्र में कहा है कि ऐसे बिल्डरों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई की जाए।

अंबे इंफ्रा हाईटेक पर बोर्ड ने 7,812 रुपए प्रतिदिन की दर से जुर्माना भी लगाया गया है। 23,437 रुपए क्षतिपूर्ति जमा करने के लिए जारी कारण बताओ नोटिस का जवाब न देने पर प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने रिशिता डेवलपर व उसके निदेशक के खिलाफ CBI कोर्ट में मुकदमा दाखिल कर दिया है।

संस्था ने इस नोटिस को भी गंभीरता से नहीं लिया, कोर्ट पहुंचा मामला
CBI कोर्ट में दाखिल मुकदमा में मेसर्स रिशिता डेवलपर व उसके निदेशक सुधीर कुमार अग्रवाल को वादी बनाया है। डेवलपर की सुल्तानपुर रोड स्थित सरसांवा गांव में साइट चल रही है। यहां अपार्टमेंट बनाया जा रहा है। बिल्डिंग निर्माण में प्रदूषण रोकने की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। बोर्ड ने तीन बार नोटिस जारी कर व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने की चेतावनी दी थी। बीते 11 नवम्बर को बोर्ड के अभियंताओं ने निरीक्षण किया तो कोई उपाय नहीं किए गए थे। इसपर 13 नवम्बर को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी की गई। उसमें 22 अक्तूबर से व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने तक 23 हजार‚ 437 रुपए प्रतिदिन की दर से क्षतिपूर्ति लगाने की चेतावनी दी गई थी। संस्था ने इस नोटिस को भी गंभीरता से नहीं लिया।

प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने पोर्टल पर डस्ट कन्ट्रोल ऑडिट का मूल्यांकन अपलोड करने‚ PTZ कैमरा लगाने व उसे बोर्ड के कंट्रोल रूम से सम्बद्ध करने‚ पानी का छिड़काव‚ निर्माण कार्य व सामग्री ढंकने का निर्देश दिया था। पानी का छिड़काव व ग्रीन कवर न होने से साइट पर बड़ी मात्रा में धूल उड़ती मिली थी।

बोर्ड ने पर्यावरण अभियंता आशुतोष पाण्डेय की ओर से CBI कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल कर दिया है। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने पिछले हफ्ते बिल्डरों की परियोजनाओं का निरीक्षण किया तो सभी जगह स्थिति काफी खराब मिली। सभी जगह न तो PTZ कैमरा स्थापित पाया गया और न स्थल पर ग्रीन कवर की व्यवस्था की गई। डस्ट उत्सर्जन काफी अधिक मिला। जिसकी वजह से वायु प्रदूषण को नियंत्रित करने में दिक्कतें आ रही हैं।

LDA को लिखा गया पत्र
उत्तर प्रदेश प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने मैसर्स एक्सपीरियन डेवलपर्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड विभूति खंड गोमती नगर‚ मैसर्स ओमेक्स इंटीग्रेटेड टाउनशिप‚ मैसर्स हलवासिया डेवलपर्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड‚ मैसर्स रिसिता मैनहैटन‚ सरसांवा सुल्तानपुर रोड तथा अंबे इंफ्रा हाईटेक प्राइवेट लिमिटेड विभूति खंड गोमती नगर को नोटिस जारी किया है। प्रदूषण बोर्ड से मिले पत्र के बाद LDA के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि बिल्डरों को प्राधिकरण की तरफ से भी नोटिस दी जाएगी न मानने पर उनका नक्शा निरस्त किया जाएगा।

