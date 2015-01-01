पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  RSS Chief RSS Meeting Begins In Prayagraj; Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat Is Present, Discussion Will Also Be On Strengthening The Social Fabric

प्रयागराज में संघ प्रमुख:RSS की बैठक शुरू; संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत भी मौजूद, सामाजिक ताने-बाने को मजबूत बनाने पर भी होगी चर्चा

प्रयागराज में संघ प्रमुख
प्रयागराज में रविवार को आरएसएस की बैठक हो रही है जिसमें संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत भी हिस्सा ले रहे हैं।
  • सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ आज शाम को इस बैठक में शामिल होंगे
  • संगमनगरी में हो रही दो दिवसीय बैठक का आज पहला दिन

राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ (आरएसएस) की अखिल भारतीय कार्यकारी मंडल पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश की बैठक रविवार को सुबह प्रयागराज के यमुनापार के गौहनिया स्थित वशिष्ट वात्सल्य नर्सिंग कालेज में शुरू हो गई है। बैठक में आदिवासी बाहुल्य क्षेत्र कोराव में विश्वविद्यालय और नारी बारी में नेत्र चिकित्सालय की स्थापना पर मंथन के साथ-साथ हिंदुत्व के एजेंडे, लव जिहाद अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण समेत तमाम मुद्दों पर चर्चा होनी है।

सर संघचालक मोहन भागवत, सह सर कार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी सहित प्रमुख केन्द्रीय पदाधिकारी मौजूद है। बैठक में आठ सत्रों में विभिन्न विषयों पर चर्चा होगी।पहले दिन पांच सत्रों में बैठक में कई विषयों पर मंथन होना है।आज शाम पांच बजे बैठक में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ भी शामिल होंगे। सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत और सह सर कार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी से भी अलग से सीएम योगी मुलाकात करेंगे।

शनिवार रात ही प्रयाग पहुंच गए थे भागवत

आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत और भैयाजी जोशी शुक्रवार रात को ही प्रयागराज पहुंच गए और गौहनिया स्थित कार्यक्रम स्थल में ही रात विश्राम किया। इस दौरान सुरक्षा के चाक-चौबंद इंतजाम किए गए हैं पूरे इलाके को पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया है। बैठक में अयोध्या राम मंदिर की दिव्यता व भव्यता को लेकर जन जागरण, लव जिहाद को लेकर चिंता, पर्यावरण संरक्षण, आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए ग्राम्य विकास, गो संरक्षण, धर्मांतरण पर अंकुश, धर्म जागरण, स्वदेशी और कुटुम्ब प्रबोधन आदि बिंदु चर्चा के संभावित बिंदु हैं।

संघ के काशी, गोरक्ष, अवध व कानपुर प्रान्त के पदाधिकारी बैठक में शामिल है। यमुनापार के गौहनिया में वशिष्ठ वात्सल्य कॉलेज में हो रही है संघ की बैठक का जायजा लेने प्रयागराज डीएम भानु चंद्र गोस्वामी पहुंचे। सीएम के दौरे से पहले की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया।

कार्यक्रम स्थल पर बनाया गया सीएम का हेलीपैड
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ आरएसएस की बैठक में शाम 5:00 बजे शामिल होने के लिए मिर्जापुर से सीधे कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुचेंगे। वशिष्ठ वात्सल्य ग्लोबल स्कूल में सीएम का हेलीपैड बनाया गया है।

