  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  Salim Sherwani, Who Was A Five time MP, Joined The SP, Akhilesh Said The Government Running Bulldozers On People's Ancestral Houses Should Tell Whether The Map Of CM House Is Near Or Not?

अखिलेश का योगी सरकार पर निशाना:पांच बार सांसद रहे सलीम शेरवानी सपा में शामिल हुए, अखिलेश बोले- लोगों के पुश्तैनी मकानों पर बुलडोजर चला रही सरकार बताए कि सीएम हाउस का नक्शा पास है या नहीं ?

लखनऊ40 मिनट पहले
बदायूं से पांच बार सांसद रहे कांग्रेसी नेता सलीम शेरवानी मंगलवार को सपा में शामिल हो गए। पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने उन्हें सपा में शामिल करवाया।
  • अखिलेश ने पार्टी कार्यालय पर सलीम शेरवानी का किया स्वागत
  • सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ शेरवानी सपा में हुआ शामिल

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार की व्यवस्था ठोको नीति पर चल रही है। उत्तर प्रदेश द्वारा कोरोना महामारी की लड़ाई अब छोड़ दी गई है कम टेस्ट किया जा रहा है जिससे पॉजिटिव की संख्या कम है। अस्पतालों में कैबिनेट मिनिस्टर और सदस्य और फील्ड में काम करने वाले अफसरों की पत्रकारों की भी मौत हो गई लेकिन पर मौजूदा सरकार की व्यवस्था पूरी फेल रही। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री बदायूं के पांच बार सांसद रहे सलीम शेरवानी ने सैकड़ों की समाजवादी पार्टी जॉइन कर लिया।

पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि, पूरी दुनिया बीमारी से लड़ रही है, हर जगह ये बीमारी फैल रही है।यूपी सरकार का एक ही निणर्य है जितने कम टेस्ट होंगे उतनी ही कम बीमारी दिखाई देगी। जिस तरह से कोविड-19 से लड़ना पड़ रहा है टेस्ट लगातार हो लेकिन सरकार और उसके लोग बीमारी से नहीं लड़ रहे। कैबिनेट मंत्री सदस्य हैं उनकी जान गई अधिकारियों की जान गई पत्रकारों की जान गई। न जाने कितने लोग बीमार हुए अब सरकार कह रही है इस बीमारी के साथ रहना पड़ेगा।

किसानों के साथ लूट हो रही, किसान परेशान, सरकार बताए इन्वेस्टमेंट कितना हुआ
यूपी के उपचुनाव पर अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि, चार लाख करोड़ से ज्यादा और उसके बाद भी एमओयू हुए हैं सरकार बताए कितना इन्वेस्टमेंट जमीन पर होता है ये मौजूदा सरकार को बताना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि ज़ अस्पतालों के इंतजाम बेहतर क्यों नहीं कर पा रहे। किसानों से साथ लूटो गई धान की लूट हुई। एक सरकार जिसने दो बार भूमिपूजन किया।

कहा कि 4 लाख करोड़ के कितना जमीन पर दिख रहे हैं। लगातार पार्टी का प्रयास होगा लोगों को जोड़ा जाए जगह दी जाए देश की राजनीति का भविष्य तय करेगा। अखिलेश यादव ने कहा राज्यसभा चुनाव पर तीन बजे तक इंतजार हमें अभी करना चाहिए। समाजवादी पार्टी का परफॉर्मेंस बहुत अच्छा टारगेट 2022 का रहेगा। समाजवादी पार्टी लगातार काम कर रही है।

देश में बहुत से मकान का नक्शा नहीं पास, मुझे खुद एफिडेविट देना पड़ा
अवैध मकानों पर करवाई को लेकर अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि, ये सरकार जिनके पुश्तैनी मकान हैं उनपर भी बुलडोजर चला रही है। मुझे खुद एफिडेविट देना पड़ा। हम घर नहीं बनवा सकते हैं। देश में न जाने कितने घरों के नक्शे पास नहीं है। कोई मुझे ये बताए सीएम आवास का नक्शा पास है कि नहीं। सबसे बड़ी कोर्ट ने कहा था 1090 हर राज्य में हो डायल 100 आज 112 है। बेटियों के प्रति इस तरह की घटना इनपर काम करें तो नहीं होगी। यूपी सरकार आंकड़े छिपाती है यूपी ने तमाम घटनाओं पर अपनी जिम्मेदारी नहीं निभाई। इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की टिप्पणी गोवध कानून पर हम हाईकोर्ट का स्वागत, कहीं न कहीं उन्होंने जानकारी ली होगी। मुख्यमंत्री खुद जिम्मेदार है ठोक दो नीति पर चल रहे हैं।

बदायूं लोकसभा सीट को समाजवादी पार्टी की पारंपरिक सीट माना जाता है

बदायूं लोकसभा सीट को समाजवादी पार्टी की पारंपरिक सीट माना जाता है। सपा के संस्‍थापक व संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव ने इसे सपा के गढ़ के तौर पर तैयार किया था और बाद में धर्मेंद्र सिंह यादव को अपनी विरासत के तौर पर सौंप दिया।धर्मेंद्र यादव भी 2009 और 2014 में इस सीट से सांसद बनने में कामयाब रहे लेकिन 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा ने इसे सपा से छीन लिया। सपा की प्रत्‍याशी संघमित्रा मौर्य के मैदान में आने के बाद उन्‍हें मिली शिकस्‍त की वजह कांग्रेस प्रत्‍याशी सलीम इकबाल शेरवानी के साथ हुए मतों के विभाजन को माना जाता है।

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सलीम शेरवानी का बदायूं में अच्‍छा रसूख है। वह पांच बार सांसद रहे हैं। पहली बार 1984 मे बदायूं से लोकसभा सांसद हुए थे सलीम शेरवानी उसके बाद 1996,98,99, व 2004 में सांसद बने । 2019 की गलती को सुधारते हुए अब सपा ने सलीम शेरवानी से हाथ मिला लिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि सपा के राष्‍ट्रीय अध्‍यक्ष अखिलेश यादव मंगलवार की दोपहर में उन्‍हें पार्टी कार्यालय में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सदस्‍यता दिलाएंगे।

