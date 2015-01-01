पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली पर अखिलेश का बड़ा ऐलान:2022 के चुनाव में किसी बड़े दल से गठबंधन नहीं; सरकार बनी तो चाचा शिवपाल यादव कैबिनेट मंत्री बनेंगे

इटावा10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिवाली पर्व पर इटावा पहुंचकर सिविल लाइन पर प्रेस वार्ता के दौरान पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने दिए बयान।
  • मायावती से आगे भविष्य में किसी तरह के गठजोड़ पर अखिलेश ने कहा- किसी भी बड़ी पार्टी से नहीं होगी बात
  • बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा पर बेइमानी करने का आरोप लगाया, बोले- जनता को धोखा दिया गया

कहते हैं कि दूध का जला छाछ भी फूंक-फूंक कर पीता है। वर्तमान में कुछ ऐसा ही हाल समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव का है। 2017 के विधान चुनाव में कांग्रेस फिर 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में बसपा से गठबंधन करने के बावजूद सपा के पक्ष में कोई हवा नहीं बनी। ऐसे में दिवाली पर शनिवार को अखिलेश ने कहा कि 2022 में पार्टी सिर्फ छोटे-छोटे दलों से गठबंधन करेगी। किसी बड़ी पार्टी से गठजोड़ नहीं होगा। अखिलेश ने यह भी कहा कि, आगामी विधान सभा चुनाव में प्रसपा (प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी लोहिया) को भी एडजस्ट करेंगे और यदि सरकार बनी उनके नेता (शिवपाल) को कैबिनेट मंत्री भी बना देंगे। जसवंतनगर से विधान सभा की सीट भी छोड़ देंगे।

भाजपा ने बेइमानी कर बिहार में महागठबंधन को हराया

अखिलेश यादव ने हाल ही में आए बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों पर भी प्रतिक्रया दी। कहा कि, लोकतंत्र में इतना बढ़ा धोखा किसी के साथ नहीं हुआ होगा, जितना भाजपा ने वहां के लोगों के साथ किया है। अखिलेश ने एनडीए पर बड़ा आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि, महागठबंधन को बेईमानी से हराया गया है। 2022 में सपा की रणनीति क्या होगी? इस सवाल का जवाब अखिलेश ने कुछ हल्के अंदाज में दिया। कहा कि इसका हम खुलासा नहीं करेंगे तो उन्हें (भाजपा) जानकारी हो जाएगी।

उपचुनाव में मिली हार का ठीकरा अफसरों पर फोड़ा

हाल ही में संपन्न हुए विधान सभा उप चुनाव की सात सीटों में से सपा को एक सीट मल्हनी पर जीत मिली है। जब अन्य सीटों पर हार के बाबत अखिलेश से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि जब चुनाव वहां (जिलों) के डीएम, एसपी, सीओ और सिपाही लड़ेंगे तो कौन जीतेगा? कहां चुनाव भाजपा नहीं लड़ रही? उनकी सरकार के जितने भी अधिकारी हैं, वे चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

कई बसपा व कांग्रेस नेताओं ने सपा का दामन थामा
दरअसल, अखिलेश यादव दिवाली मनाने के लिए सैफई पहुंचे हैं। यहां सिविल लाइन आवास पर प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान बसपा के तीन पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष लाखन सिंह जाटव, जितेंद्र दोहरे, राघवेंद्र गौतम, बसपा की भाईचारा कमेटी के पूर्व विधानसभा प्रभारी वीरू भदौरिया, कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष कीरत सिंह पाल, वामसेफ के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष सर्वेश गौतम समेत सैकड़ों लोगों को पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण कराई।

डीएम आवास म्यूजियम में तब्दील होगा

इटावा जनपद में जो भी विकास हुआ है, सपा ने कराया है। भाजपा का कोई भी विकास यहां दिखाई नहीं देता है। स्टेडियम, अस्पताल, सड़क सब समाजवादी पार्टी की देन है। अखिलेश ने लायन सफारी और नवीन जेल का भी जिक्र किया। तंज कसते हुए उन्होंने कहा विकास भवन में ब्लैक ग्रेनाइट का गेट बनाया है, यही उनका विकास दिखाई दे रहा है। देश की आजादी और 1857 की आजादी की लड़ाई का जिक्र करते हुए उन्होंने इटावा जिलाधिकारी एओ ह्यूम का जिक्र किया। कहा कि जब सपा की सरकार बनेगी तब यही जिलाधिकारी का आवास म्यूजियम में बना दिया जाएगा, जिससे इटावा का इतिहास जुड़ा हुआ है।

