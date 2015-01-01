पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Sambhal Road Accident; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Death Of Eight People Killed In Road Accident Due To Dense Fog

UP में भीषण हादसा:संभल में घने कोहरे के कारण टैंकर से टकराई रोडवेज बस; 8 शव निकाले गए, 25 यात्री घायल

संभल11 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो संभल की है। हादसे के बाद रोडवेज बस के परखच्चे उड़ गए।
  • CM योगी ने हादसे पर जताया दुख, अफसरों को हर संभव मदद मुहैया कराने का आदेश
  • धनारी थाना इलाके के मुरादाबाद-आगरा हाइवे पर हुआ हादसा

उत्तर प्रदेश के संभल जिले में कोहरे के कारण बुधवार सुबह एक तेज रफ्तार रोडवेज बस और टैंकर की भीषण भिड़ंत हो गई। भिड़ंत में रोडवेज का आधा हिस्सा पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त होकर रोड पर बिखर गया। हादसे में अब तक मृत 8 लोगों के शव निकाले जा चुके हैं। हालांकि मौत का आंकड़ा अभी बढ़ सकता है। 25 से ज्यादा लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है। मौके पर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। CM योगी ने हादसे पर दुख जाहिर किया है। उन्होंने अफसरों को पीड़ितों की हर संभव मदद करने का निर्देश दिया है।

हादसे के बाद राहत कार्य में जुटे लोग।
हादसे के बाद राहत कार्य में जुटे लोग।

अलीगढ़ डिपो की थी रोडवेज बस

जानकारी के अनुसार, अलीगढ़ डिपो की बस बुधवार तड़के चंदौसी से यात्रियों को लेकर अलीगढ़ जा रही थी। लेकिन धनारी थाना क्षेत्र में मुरादाबाद-आगरा नेशनल हाईवे पर घने कोहरे के कारण टैंकर से टक्कर हो गई। हादसे का शोर सुनकर स्थानीय लोग मौके पर राहत कार्य में जुटे। सूचना पाकर प्रशासनिक अधिकारी और इलाकाई पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद बस में सवार मृतकों व घायलों को बाहर निकालने का काम शुरू किया गया।

टक्कर के बाद रोडवेज बस पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है।
टक्कर के बाद रोडवेज बस पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है।

राहत कार्य जारी

SP चक्रेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि 8 लोगों के मौत की पुष्टि हुई है। हालांकि मौत का आंकड़ा अभी बढ़ सकता है। घने कोहरे के कारण यह हादसा हुआ है। हाइवे से क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों को हटवाया जा रहा है।

