  Snowfall In The Mountains Changed The Weather Patterns; Mercury Declined In Many Districts, Chill Also Increased

यूपी में मौसम का हाल:पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी से मौसम में बदलाव; पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से कई जिलों में तापमान गिरा, ठिठुरन बढ़ी

लखनऊ7 मिनट पहले
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार यूपी में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ बन रहा है, जिसके कारण पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बारिश होगी। इससे यूपी में न्यूनतम पारा और नीचे गिरेगा।
  • मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से पहाड़ों पर हो रही बारिश
  • यूपी के कई मंडलों में दिन का तापमान भी सामान्य से कम दर्ज किया गया

पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में कुछ स्थानों पर शीतलहर शुरू हो गई है। पारे में गिरावट के साथ ठंड भी बढ़ गई है। लखनऊ में पिछले 24 घंटों में न्यूनतम तापमान एक डिग्री और घटकर 8.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। इससे गलन का एहसास होना शुरू हो गया है। मौसम विभाग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी की वजह से मैदानी इलाकों में मौसम का मिजाज तेजी से बदला है।

लखनऊ में नवम्बर महीने में न्यूनतम तापमान में इतनी गिरावट तीन साल पहले हुई थी। 2017 में 24 नवम्बर को न्यूनतम तापमान 8.0 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। हालांकि दिन के तापमान में लगभग एक डिग्री की वृद्धि हुई है। इसके बावजूद गलन बढ़ने से सोमवार को लोगों को दिन में ठंड का एहसास होता रहा।

तीन दिनों के भीतर तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस तक की गिरावट
रात का न्यूनतम तापमान तीन दिनों में तीन डिग्री कम हुआ है। बीते 24 घंटों के दौरान प्रदेश का सबसे ठंडा स्थान मुजफ्फरनगर रहा जहां रात का तापमान 5.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। गोरखपुर, प्रयागराज, बरेली, आगरा मण्डलों में रात का तापमान सामान्य से कम दर्ज किया गया। गोरखपुर, झांसी, वाराणसी, अयोध्या, प्रयागराज, कानपुर, लखनऊ, बरेली, आगरा, मेरठ मण्डलों में दिन का तापमान भी सामान्य से कम दर्ज किया गया। राज्य में सबसे अधिक 28.1 डिग्री दिन का तापमान फतेहगढ़ में दर्ज हुआ।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी
लखनऊ में आंचलिक मौसम केन्द्र के निदेशक JP गुप्ता ने बताया कि पिछले हफ्ते उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी के बाद वहां से आयी ठंडी हवा के कारण यूपी के सभी हिस्सों में तापमान में गिरावट आयी है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ बन रहा है, जिसके कारण पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बारिश होगी। इससे यूपी में न्यूनतम पारा और नीचे गिरेगा।

