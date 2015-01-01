पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सपा को चुनाव में धांधली की आशंका:पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा पर कसा तंज, कहा- बिहार जैसी लूट न हुई तो सपा जीतेगी एमएलसी का चुनाव

कन्नौज6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश ने योगी सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधते हुए कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए।
  • फर्रुखाबाद में एक रिश्तेदार के यहां निजी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने पहुंचे थे
  • पत्रकारों से बातचीत के दौरान अखिलेश यादव ने साधा सरकार पर निशाना

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा है कि एमएलसी चुनाव में यदि बिहार जैसी लूट न हुई तो सपा चुनाव जीतेगी। लोकसभा के चुनाव में भी जबरदस्ती चुनाव जीता गया। रेड कार्ड जारी किए गए, लाठियां चलाई गईं। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार में सिर्फ भ्रष्टाचार का विकास हुआ है। इसके अलावा यूपी में कोई विकास नहीं किया गया है, थानों में जमकर लूट हो रही है। किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने का दावा करने वाली बीजेपी सरकार में धान को लूट लिया गया है।

अखिलेश ने कहा कि किसान परेशान है और आम जनता पर महंगाई और बेरोजगारी की मार है। सरकार ऐसे कानून बनाए, जिससे किसान को धान की सही कीमत मिल सके और आय दोगुनी हो सके। युवाओं को नौकरी व रोजगार मिल सके, बिजली बिल कम हो सके।

दिल्ली में कोरोना को लेकर कसा तंज

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ने कोरोना संक्रमण के रोकथाम को लेकर लचर व्यवस्था पर भी भाजपा सरकार पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में कोरोना फैल रहा है, आईसीयू नहीं, बिस्तर नहीं मिल पा रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी दिल्ली सरकार यूपी सरकार की तारीफ कर रही है। कोविड-19 में लोगों की जान चली गई है, कानपुर में एक बुजुर्ग को उपचार न मिलने से मौत की चर्चा हो रही है। बिजली के खुले तार लोगों की जान ले रहे हैं।

अखिलेश ने कहा कि प्रदेश में व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से चौपट है। कोरोनो को लेकर जो दूसरे देश कर रहे हैं, वहीं भारत की सरकार को करना चाहिए, सच बोलना चाहिए और टेस्ट बढ़ाने चाहिए। टेस्ट नहीं बढ़ने पर कोरोना नहीं रोका जा सकेगा। पोलियो को जड़ से मुक्त करने में 14 वर्ष लगे। वही डेंगू से जान जा रही हैं। सरकार इस ओर भी इंतजाम नहीं कर पा रही है, लोग कोरोना में छतों से कूदकर जान दे रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचेन्नई को 2015 की बाढ़ का सबक याद है, इसलिए तूफान आने से पहले ही 90% भर चुके बांध से पानी छोड़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें