हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट की प्रक्रिया:लखनऊ में 20 फीसदी पुराने वाहनों में HSRP की प्रक्रिया पूरी, जुर्माने से बचने के लिए आवेदन कर रहे वाहन स्वामी

लखनऊ
लखनऊ में करीब 14 से 20 फीसद पुराने वाहनों में HSRP लग गया है। अभी करीब 80 फीसद वाहनों में HSRP लगाया जाना है। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 80 फीसदी पुराने वाहनों में लगेंगे एचएसआरपी, वाहन मालिकों को मिल रहा हफ्तेभर में टाइम स्लॉट

उत्तर प्रदेश में हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट (HSRP) के लिए नई व्यवस्था लागू होने के बाद जुर्माने से बचने के लिए वाहन मालिकों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुरू कर दिया है। आवेदक साइबर कैफे के जरिये या फिर खुद हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट के लिए आवेदन कर रहे हैं। तय समय पर HSRP न लगने पर परिवहन विभाग चालान करेगा।

वाहन मालिकों को HSRP आवेदन के लिए वेबसाइट भी तैयार कर दी गई है। इस पर दो व चार पहिया वाहन मालिक परिवहन विभाग की ओर से तय की गई वेबसाइट पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इस बार HSRP लगवाने के लिए वाहनों के अंतिम नंबर के हिसाब से समय सीमा तय की गई है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, एक अप्रैल 2019 के पहले के वाहनों में HSRP लगाए जाने की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जानी है। इसके लिए अंतिम तिथि भी जारी की जा चुकी है। इसके बाद HSRP न लगे होने पर चालान किया जाएगा। नई व्यवस्था के लागू हो जाने के बाद आवेदकों को अब सप्ताह भर में टाइम स्लाट मिल रहा है। इससे पहले दो से तीन महीने का समय HSRP के लिए लग रहा था।

आरटीओ (प्रशासन) आरपी द्विवेदी ने बताया कि लखनऊ में करीब 14 से 20 फीसद पुराने वाहनों में HSRP लग गया है। अभी करीब 80 फीसद वाहनों में HSRP लगाया जाना है। उन्होंने बताया कि वाहनों में HSRP न मिलने तथा मानक के विपरीत होने पर वाहन मालिकों को चालान किया जाएगा। अभी यूपी में धनराशि तय नहीं है‚ लेकिन दिल्ली में इसका जुर्माना पांच हजार रुपए है। यूपी में यह जुर्माना इसके आसपास ही रहेगा।

हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर प्लेट की कीमत
दोपहिया वाहन के लिए 377 रुपए, चार पहिया वाहन के लिए 867 रुपए शुल्क लगेगा। इसके अलावा कोई शुल्क नहीं लगेगा॥ टोल फ्री नंबर वाहन स्वामियों की सुविधा के लिए 18001200201 यह टोल फ्री नंबर पर सोमवार से शनिवार तक सुबह 9:30 बजे से शाम छह बजे तक काम करता है। वाहन स्वामी इस पर अपनी शिकायत व सुझाव को दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

ऐसे करें आवेदन
HSRP के लिए वाहन मालिक ऑनलाइन करें, वेबसाइट /www.SIAM.in पर होगा आवेदन, वाहन निर्माता कंपनी का नाम‚ वाहन मालिक विवरण व नंबर दर्ज होगा, फिर वाहन मालिक अपने निकटतम वाहन एजेंसी को चुनेगा। ऑनलाइन भुगतान के बाद नंबर प्लेट के लिए टाइम स्लाट मिलेगा। तय तिथि पर वाहन मालिक को वाहन लेकर डीलर के यहां जाना होगा। एजेंसी से ही वाहन में HSRP लगाकर अपडेट किया जाएगा।

