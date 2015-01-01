पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तनाव में उठाया कदम:प्रतापगढ़ में ITI के छात्र ने की आत्महत्या, गांव के दो लोगों पर लगाया ब्लैकमेल करने का आरोप

प्रतापगढ़22 मिनट पहले
मृतक की फाइल फोटो
  • सुसाइड नोट में छात्र ने दो लोगों प्रदीप सिंह और भीष्म सिंह का किया जिक्र
  • मानसिक प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर छात्र ने उठाया यह खौफनाक कदम

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ जिले में एक 20 साल के युवक ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। कमरे से एक सुसाइड नोट बरामद हुआ है जिसमें उसने गांव के ही दो लोगों पर ब्लैकमेल करने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि दोनों आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, लालगंज के बेलहा निवासी धीरेंद्र शर्मा आईटीआई का छात्र था। सुसाइड नोट के मुताबिक उसे गांव के ही प्रदीप सिंह व भीष्म सिंह पिछले कई दिनों से किसी बात को लेकर लगातार ब्लैकमेल कर रहे थे जिसकी वजह से पिछले कुछ दिनों से वह बेहद परेशान रहता था और इसी तनाव की वजह से उसने आत्महत्या जैसे मार्मिक घटना को अंजाम दिया।

सुसाइड नोट में किया मानसिक प्रताड़ना का जिक्र

सुसाइड नोट में दो लोगो पर आरोप लगाते हुए लिखा है कि यह लोग पिछले कुछ दिनों से उसे ब्लैकमेल कर रहे थे, मानसिक प्रताड़ना को मै झेल नहीं पा रहा हूं और भविष्य में कोई किसी को ब्लैकमेल ना कर सके इसलिए मैं यह कदम उठा रहा हूं ताकि औरों की जिंदगी बचा सकूं। ऐसी घटनाओं से यह बात निकल कर आ रही है कि समाज में कुछ शरारती तत्व ऐसे भी हैं जो किसी न किसी रूप में किसी न किसी को ब्लैकमेल करके प्रताड़ित करते रहते हैं, जिसकी वजह से कई ऐसी जिंदगियां अपनी जीवनलीला समाप्त कर लेती हैं।

पुलिस का है कहना

वहीं, इस मामले में एसओ लालगंज संजय यादव ने बताया कि दोनों के ऊपर मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया और दबिश दी जा रही हैं जल्दी आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

