हाफ पैंट पहनने को लेकर खाप का फरमान:खाप पंचायत का फरमान, कहा- ग्रामीण इलाकों के लड़कों को हॉफ पैंट पहनने पर प्रतिबंध, पहना तो लगेगा जुर्माना

मुज़फ्फरनगर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी में बालियान खाफ पंचायत ने ग्रामीणों इलाकों के लड़कों के लिए फरमान जारी किया है वो हाफ पैंट न पहने।
  • नरेश टिकैत ने कहा कि छेड़छाड़ की घटनाओं में सरकार उठाए कड़ा कदम
  • जिले के बालियान खाप की पंचायत की बैठक में लिया गया फैसला

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में एक बार फिर खाप चौधरी पंचायत का फरमान सामने आया है। ये फरमान बालियान खाप के चौधरी नरेश टिकैत ने जारी किया है जिसमे गांव में सभी नौजवान युवकों को हाफ़ पेंट पहनने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। साथ ही फरमान का पालन नहीं करने पर सामाजिक रूप से दंड देने का भी निर्णय दिया गया है।

चौधरी नरेश टिकैत ने कहा है कि बल्लभगढ़ की घटना से पूरे देश मे रोष है। एक लड़की की सरेआम हत्या कर दी जाती है। जो बहुत दुखदायी है। बहुत अत्याचार हो रहा है। आजकल लड़कियां गांव से स्कूल कालेज जाती हैं और उनके साथ छेड़छाड़ की घटनाएं हो रही हैं। सरकार को इस मामले में कठोर कदम उठाना चाहिए। कम से कम बहु बेटियों के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने वालों को फांसी की सजा होनी चाहिए। हमने कोई फरमान नहीं दिया बल्कि राय दी है।

ग्रामीण इलाकों में लड़के हाफ पैंट पहनते हैं जाे ठीक नहीं

नरेश ने कहा कि जो ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के जो लड़के हैं वो हाफ पेंट पहनते हैं वो ठीक नहीं है। हमारे बड़े बुजुर्गों ने सुलह दी है कि इस हाफ पेंट पहनने पर प्रतिबंध लगाओ। हमने पहले भी खाप पंचायतों में लड़कियों पर जीन्स पहनने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया था। शहर में लड़कियां जीन्स पहन सकती है लेकिन गांव में ये अच्छा नहीं लगता। हमने इस चीज का भी विरोध किया था और हम कामयाब भी हुए। लड़कियों ने कहा कि लड़कों पर भी प्रतिबंध लगाओ तो हमने तंग कपड़े पहनने पर लड़कों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया।

नरेश के भाई राकेश टिकैत ने दी बयान पर सफाई

हालांकि अभी तक नरेश टिकैत ने इस बयान पर कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है लेकिन नरेश टिकैत के छोटे भाई और भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रवक्ता चौधरी राकेश टिकैत ने अपने भाई के बयान ओर सफाई देते हुए कहा है कि गांव में लगभग 30 वर्ष पहले एक व्यक्ति मिठाई खाने के लिए गांव में नंगा घूमने की शर्त लगाई थी। जिस कारण गांव में झगड़ा हो गया था। इसी लिए चौधरी नरेश टिकैत ने ये बयान दिया है उन्होंने किसी भी नौजवान पर हाफ़ पेंट पहने पर प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाया है।

