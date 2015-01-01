पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Technical Experts Await The Report; Sompura Said If The Foundation's Architectural Design Does Not Change, Then The Construction Of The Pillars Will Begin In 20 Days

राम मंदिर निर्माण:विशेषज्ञों की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार; सोमपुरा ने कहा - नींव की आर्किटेक्‍ट डिजाइन नहीं बदली तो 20 दिनों में शुरू होगा पिलर्स का निर्माण

16 मिनट पहले
मंदिर के प्रमुख आर्किटेक्‍ट निखिल सोमपुरा के मुताबिक रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद अगर एल एंड टी ने मंदिर की नींव की डिजाइन मे कोई परिवर्तन नहीं किया तो 20 दिनों के अंदर पिलर्स का निर्माण शुरू हो जाएगा।
  • आर्किटेक्ट के मुताबिक मुख्‍य समस्‍या 200 फीट नीचे बालू की लेयर को लेकर है
  • सोमपुरा की कंपनी अब तक देश में 100 मंदिरों का निर्माण करवा चुकी है

उत्तर प्रदेश के अयोध्‍या में राम मंदिर के 1200 पिलर्स के निर्माण शुरू करने के लिए अब टेस्‍ट पिलर्स की लोड टेस्‍ट रिपोर्ट पर उच्‍च स्‍तरीय तकनीकी विशेषज्ञों की राय का इंतजार है, जो 15 दिसंबर तक ट्रस्‍ट को मिलेगी। मंदिर के प्रमुख आर्किटेक्‍ट निखिल सोमपुरा के मुताबिक रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद अगर एल एंड टी ने मंदिर की नींव की डिजाइन मे कोई परिवर्तन नहीं किया तो 20 दिनों के अंदर पिलर्स का निर्माण शुरू हो जाएगा।

यह जानकारी निखिल सोमपुरा ने बातचीत के दौरान दी। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर विशेषज्ञों की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक नींव की डिजाइन में परिवर्तन किया गया तो उसी के हिसाब से हमें मंदिर की आर्किटेक्‍ट डिजाइन में भी परिवर्तन करना पड़ेगा ।ऐसे में रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद मंदिर के पिलर्स का निर्माण शुरू करने में एक माह का समय लग सकता है।

उन्‍होंने बताया कि मंदिर निर्माण समिति के अध्‍यक्ष नृपेंद्र मिश्र की अध्‍यक्षता मे हाल ही अयोध्‍या में संपन्न बैठक में केवल तकनीकी विंदुओं पर ही चर्चा हुई। जिसमें उनकी कंपनी के प्रतिनिधि के तौर पर उनके छोटे भाई आशीष सोमपुरा भी शामिल हुए थे। मुख्‍य समस्‍या मंदिर स्‍थल के 200 फीट नीचे मिली बालू की लेयर को लेकर ही है। जिसकी मजबूती को लेकर ही मंथन चल रहा है।

सोमपुरा की कम्पनी अब तक 100 मंदिरों का कर चुकी निर्माण
सोमपुरा ने बताया कि उनकी कंपनी 100 के करीब मंदिरों का निर्माण कर चुकी है। जिसमें नींव से लेकर मंदिर का शिखर तक बनाने का काम उन्‍हीं की कंपनी ने किया है ।सभी मंदिरों की नीव के पिलर पत्‍थरों के ही बने है। लेकिन राम मंदिर की नींव की सतह पीली मिट्टी की न होकर रेत की मिली है।जिसकी टेस्‍ट पाइलिंग पर लोड टेस्टिंग पर काफी रिसर्च करनी पड़ रही है।

बताया कि यह काम एलएडटी टाटा कंसलटेंसी सर्विसेज आइ आइ टी रूड़की चेन्‍नई की इंजिनियरिंग टीमें कर रही है। अब विशेषज्ञों की फाइनल रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। क्‍योकि मंदिर की मजबूती करीब 1 हजार साल तक बनी रहे इसी के चलते नींव का काम एलएंडटी को सौंपी गई है। जिस पर तीन महीने से परीक्षण का काम कई स्‍तरो पर चलता रहा है।

