राम मंदिर निर्माण:मंदिर निर्माण समिति की दिल्ली में बैठक आज, देशभर से मांगी गई डिजाइन पर होगी चर्चा

मंदिर निर्माण के अगले चरण की तैयारी को लेकर निर्माण समिति की बैठक 22 को बैठक में तय हो सकती है।
  • निर्माण समिति के चेयरमैन नृपेंद्र मिश्रा कार्यदायी संस्था के साथ करेंगे बैठक
  • अधिकारियों के अनुसार मंदिर के पिलर्स के निर्माण में आठ महीने लगेंगे

राम मंदिर निर्माण का अगला चरण शुरू करने को लेकर दिल्ली में मंदिर निर्माण समिति की बैठक 22 नवंबर को होने जा रही है। जिसमें समिति के अध्यक्ष नृपेंद्र मिश्र, टाटा कंसल्टेंसी सर्विसेज, एलएंडटी, वी सोमपुरा कंपनी की तकनीकी टीम से मंदिर के 1200 पिलर के निर्माण को लेकर मंथन करेंगे। इसके साथ ही मंदिर निर्माण की अन्य योजनाओं और मंदिर परिसर प्रोजेक्ट्स पर देश भर के आर्किटेक्ट से मांगी गई डिजाइंस पर भी चर्चा हो सकती है।

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के सदस्य डॉ. अनिल मिश्र के मुताबिक, अब टेस्ट पाइलिंग के पिलर पर लोड टेस्टिंग का काम पूरा हो चुका है। इसकी रिपोर्ट और पिलर में लगने वाले मजबूत मटीरियल और इसकी व्यवस्था आदि पर जहां विचार विमर्श होगा वहीं 14 जनवरी से मंदिर निर्माण के लिए धन संग्रह की रणनीति भी मंदिर ट्रस्ट तैयार कर रहा है। डॉ. मिश्र ने बताया कि इस अभियान में देश के सभी हिंदू संगठनों के साथ संघ परिवार के सभी फ्रंटल संगठन जुड़ेंगे। देशभर के 11 करोड़ परिवारों से संपर्क कर मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सहयोग की अपील की जाएगी।

8 महीने लगेंगे मंदिर नींव के पिलर के निर्माण में
मंदिर के प्रमुख आर्किटेक्ट निखिल सोमपुरा के मुताबिक एल एंड टी कंपनी मंदिर के नींव 1200 पिलर को तैयार करने में 6 से 8 महीने का समय ले सकती है। उसी के बाद पत्थरों का काम उनकी कंपनी शुरू करेगी। जिसकी तैयारी कर ली गई है। मंदिर कार्यशाला में तराशकर रखे गए करीब डेढ़ लाख घनफीट पत्थरों से ग्राउंड फ्लोर तैयार हो जाएगा। मंदिर के फर्स्ट और सेकंड फ्लोर के निर्माण के लिए करीब सवा तीन लाख घन फीट और पत्थरों की जरूरत पड़ेगी। इसे राजस्थान की भरतपुर की खदान से सप्लाई लेने को लेकर वार्ता चल रही है।

एलएंडटी से लेंगे सहयोग
निखिल सोमपुरा के मुताबिक, पत्थरों के काम में एल एंड टी कंपनी की मशीनों वह तकनीकी टीम का भी सहयोग लिया जाएगा। प्रमुख तौर पर एल एंड टी लिफ्टर मशीनों को पत्थरों को ऊपर ले जाने में उपयोग में लाया जाएगा। इससे पत्थरों के काम में तेजी आएगी।

मंदिर की मजबूती पर सारा फोकस
बताया गया कि राम मंदिर एक हजार साल तक मजबूती से खड़ा रहे इसी बात को लेकर एल एंड टी सीबीआरआई रूड़की, आईआईटी चेन्नै, टाटा कंसल्टेंसी सर्विसेज की टीमें वैज्ञानिक शोध में लगी हैं। नींव पिलर में किस तरह के मेटेरियल का प्रयोग किया जाए इस पर भी लगातार परीक्षण किए जा रहे हैं।

