  • The Accused Were Demanding Money From The Head Husband; Vanishing Since Thursday Evening, Case Involved In Murder And Suicide

प्रधान पति की हत्या का मामला:लगातार पैसों की डिमांड कर रहे थे आरोपी; गुरुवार शाम से ही गायब हो गए थे अर्जुन, हत्या और आत्महत्या में उलझा मामला

सुल्तानपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने की पूछताछ।
  • अमेठी में गौरीगंज के बदोइयां गांव में हुई वारदात
  • प्रधान पति अर्जुन की जलाकर हत्या कर दी गई थी

उत्तर प्रदेश के अमेठी जिले में आज एक दलित प्रधान पति को जिंदा जलाने की वारदात प्रकाश में आई। अधिकारियों का आना-जाना लगा है़। घटना के पीछे जो तथ्य प्रकाश में आ रहे वो ये कि हत्यारोपी मृतक प्रधान पति अर्जुन से रुपयों की डिमांड कर रहे थे, नहीं देने पर उन्होंने उसे मौत के कुएं में ढकेल दिया। वैसे पुलिस ने हत्या का केस दर्ज कर तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया है़। बावजूद इसके मामला हत्या और आत्महत्या में झूल रहा है़।

इस घटना के बाद से ही बंदोईया गांव में सुबह से ही कोहराम मचा है़, अधिकारियों की गाड़ियां आ और जा रही हैं। बड़ी संख्या में कई थानों की पुलिस मुस्तैद खड़ी है़। यहां प्रधानपति अर्जुन की जलाकर हत्या की गई है़। ऐसे में हर कोई परिवार वालों को ढाढ़स बंधा रहा है़। बीती शाम प्रधान घर से लापता हो गया था और देर रात गांव के ही एक हाते में उसे अध जली अवस्था में पाया गया था। इलाज के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया था।

मृतक के घर पर शोकाकुल माहौल के बीच महिलाएं।
गुरुवार शाम 6 बजे से ही गायब हो गया अर्जुन

मृतक अर्जुन के पुत्र सुरेंद्र कुमार से भी हमने बात की। उसने बताया कि कल शाम 6 बजे से हमारे पिता गायब थे। रात 10-11 बजे सूचना मिली कि यहां कृष्ण कुमार तिवारी के हाथे में गंभीर अवस्था में मिले। हम लोग ढूंढ रहे थे तब उसी हाते में छिपाकर रखे थे मुंह में कपड़ा ठूंस रखा था। हम लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दिया पुलिस पहुंची। नौगिरवां ब्लाक हास्पिटल में रखा गया था हम लोग यहां पहुंचे तो तबियत बहुत सीरियस थी।

ता ने बताया कृष्ण कुमार तिवारी, आशुतोष, राजेश कुमार मिश्र इन लोगों ने घटना को अंजाम दिया। चुनावी रंजिश थी ये लोग सोच रहे हैं विकास ज़्यादा हो रहा है़ हम लोगों के कहने में कोई रहेगा नही। हम चाहते हैं उनकी जान जाने पर हमे न्याय मिले और हमारी भी सुरक्षा हो।

अर्जुन की पत्नी छोटका गांव की प्रधान हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि पति चौराहे पर गए थे वहीं चौराहे से उठा ले गए। केके, आशुतोष, रवि, संतोष, राजेश सब लोग पकड़ ले गए और केके के हाते में जला दिया। सब पैसा मांग रहे थे, प्रधानी में ढ़ेर पैसा आया है़ हम लोगों को भी दो। जब पैसा ही नही है़ तो क्या दें इसीलिए मार डाले।

सुल्तानपुर में हुई इस घटना के बाद मृतक के परिवार में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई।
पहली बार प्रधानी का चुनाव जीता था
ग्रामीण बताते हैं कि अर्जुन पहली बार प्रधानी का चुनाव जीते थे। पूर्व प्रधान का उन्हें खास बताया जाता है़। बंदोईया गांव ब्राह्मण बाहुल्य है़। घटना को लेकर दबी जबान ग्रामीण ये भी कह रहे कि ये सबकुछ रंजिशन हुआ है़। अगर निष्पक्षता से जांच हुई तो दूध का दूध और पानी का पानी हो जाएगा। लोग घटना को लेकर ये मानने को तैयार नही हैं कि अर्जुन को जला दिया गया और किसी को खबर तक नही हुई। उधर पुलिस का कहना है़ कि उसे रात 11:56 पर सूचना दी गई। जबकि पुलिस से पहले परिजन घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे और उन्होंने मृतक से आरोपियों के नाम पूछकर आडियो को भी वायरल किया। ये सभी वो पहलू हैं जिससे पर्दा पुलिस की जांच के बाद उठ जाएगा।

