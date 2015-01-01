पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Chief Secretary Gave The Instructions; Enter Unquestioned Heritage In Khatauni, Special Campaign Will Run For 2 Months For This

UP में चलेगा वरासत अभियान:मुख्य सचिव ने दिए निर्देश; खतौनी में दर्ज करें निर्विवाद वरासत, इसके लिए 2 महीने तक चलेगा विषेश अभियान

लखनऊ9 मिनट पहले
यूपी के मुख्य सचिव ने राजस्व ग्रामों में निर्विवाद उत्तराधिकार को खतौनियों में दर्ज करने के लिए 15 दिसम्बर से 15 फरवरी तक दो माह का विशेष अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया है।
  • खतौनियों में वरासत दर्ज करने के लिए 15 दिसम्बर से 15 फरवरी तक विशेष अभियान चलाने के निर्देश

उत्तर प्रदेश में समस्त राजस्व ग्रामों में निर्विवाद उत्तराधिकार को खतौनियों में दर्ज करने के लिए 15 दिसम्बर से 15 फरवरी तक दो माह का विशेष अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया है। उन्होंने इसको लेकर प्रदेश के सभी मंडलायुक्तों व जिलाधिकारियों को दिशा–निर्देश भेजा है। मुख्य सचिव ने कहा कि भू–अभिलेखों को अद्यतन रखना राजस्व विभाग का महत्वपूर्ण कार्य है।

मुख्य सचिव राजेन्द्र कुमार तिवारी ने यह निर्देश जारी किया है। समय–समय पर वरासत को राजस्व अभिलेखों में अद्यतन करते रहना राजस्व विभाग का दायित्व है। वरासत प्रकरणों में समय से कार्यवाही न होने पर विधिक उत्तराधिकारी अपने अधिकार से तो वंचित रह ही जाते हैं‚ साथ में अनावश्यक विवाद भी उत्पन्न होते हैं। राजस्व संहिता अधिनियम 2006 की धारा–31 के अनुसार कलेक्टर का यह दायित्व है कि वह राजस्व संहिता नियमावली में विहित रीति से प्रत्येक ग्राम के अधिकार अभिलेख (खतौनी) रखेगा।

15 दिसम्बर से 15 फरवरी तक के दो महीने हो पूरा होगा पूरा अभियान
मुख्य सचिव के जारी निर्देश के अनुसार शासन द्वारा यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि राजस्व प्रशासन के द्वारा निर्विवाद उत्तराधिकारियों के नाम खतौनियों में दर्ज करने के लिए 15 दिसम्बर से 15 फरवरी तक दो माह का विशेष अभियान चलाया जाये। इसके तहत 15 से 30 दिसम्बर तक राजस्व व तहसील अधिकारियों द्वारा भ्रमण कर राजस्व ग्रामों में प्रचार–प्रसार कर खतौनियों को पढ़ा जाए तथा लेखपाल द्वारा वरासत के लिए प्रार्थना पत्र प्राप्त कर उन्हें ऑनलाइन भरा जाएगा।

31 दिसम्बर से 15 जनवरी तक लेखपाल द्वारा ऑनलाइन जांच की जाएगी। 16 से 31 जनवरी तक राजस्व निरीक्षक द्वारा जांच एवं आदेश पारित करने की प्रक्रिया की जाएगी। इसी बीच नामान्तरण आदेश को आर–6 में दर्ज करने के बाद खतौनी में प्रविष्टियों को दर्ज किया जाएगा।

एक से सात फरवरी के बीच एडीएम को देना होगा जवाब

पहली से सात फरवरी के बीच डीएम द्वारा प्रत्येक लेखपाल‚ राजस्व निरीक्षक‚ तहसीलदार तथा उप जिलाधिकारी से इस आशय का प्रमाण पत्र लिया जायेगा कि उनके क्षेत्र के अन्तर्गत स्थित राजस्व ग्रामों में निर्विवाद उत्तराधिकार का कोई भी प्रकरण दर्ज होने से अवशेष नहीं है। इसके बाद आठ से 15 फरवरी के बीच ड़ीएम व एडीएम द्वारा प्रत्येक तहसील के दस प्रतिशत राजस्व ग्रामों का निरीक्षण कर इसका सत्यापन किया जाएगा। फिर 20 फरवरी को जिलों द्वारा राजस्व परिषद को इसका प्रमाण पत्र उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा॥।

