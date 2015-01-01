पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Father Who Left The Child At The Door Refused To Raise Them, The Child Care Team From Lucknow Was Coming To Pick Up The Child

बैग में मिले नवजात का मामला:जिस दरवाजे पर बच्चे को छोड़ कर गया था पिता उन लोगों ने परवरिश से किया इंकार, लखनऊ से चिल्ड्रेन केयर टीम आ रही बच्चे को लेने

अमेठी29 मिनट पहले
यूपी के अमेठी में एक पिता अपने बच्चे को दूसरे के दरवाजे पर छोड़कर चला गया था और यह भी अपील कर गया था लेकिन उस परिवार ने बच्चे की परवरिश करने से इंकार कर दिया है।
  • बुधवार को लावारिस हालात में मिला था बच्चा, बैग में पांच रुपए भी रखे गए थे
  • बच्चे को छोड़कर जाने वाले पिता ने ओझा पर परिवरिश का भरोसा जताया था

उत्तर पदेश के अमेठी जिले में आनन्द ओझा के घर पर गांव की महिलाएं जमा हैं। ढोल की थाप पर गाना-बजाना कर रही हैं। वो इसलिए घर पर नया मेहमान आया है़, ये और बात है कि आने वाला मेहमान इस घर का चिराग नही है़। उधर गुमनाम नवजात की माता-पिता से दूर पहली रात कट गई। पिता ने जिस दरवाजे पर उसे बैग में रख छोड़ा था वहां एक बूढ़ी दादी उसे पाल रही हैं, लेकिन जिस ओझा जी पर पिता ने बच्चे की परवरिश का भरोसा जताया था उनकी पत्नी ने बच्चे को पालने से इंकार कर दिया है़। अब लखनऊ से चिल्ड्रेन केयर सेंटर की टीम उसे लेने के लिए ﻿आ रही है़।

दरअसल जिले के कोतवाली मुंशी गंज क्षेत्र के त्रिलोकपुर गांव में आनन्द ओझा के आवास पर मंगलवार रात बैग में एक नवजात पाया गया था। बच्चे के रोने की आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीण जमा हुए थे तो बैग के पास से पांच हजार रुपए और एक लेटर मिला था। अज्ञात युवक जो सूबेदार का पुरवा की ओर से आया और वो नवजात शिशु को झोले में रखकर कर चला गया था।

इस बीच आनन्द ओझा की पत्नी सुमन ओझा ने बताया कि बच्चे का रंग सांवला है, बच्चा स्वस्थ्य है। हम उसकी परवरिश नहीं कर पाएंगे, हमारी सास अभी देख रही हैं।

पिता ने बेटे के साथ छोड़ा था खत
नवजात बच्चे के पिता ने खत में लिखा है यह मेरा बेटा है, इसे मैं आपके पास छह-सात महीने के लिए छोड़ रहा हूं, हमने आपके बारे में बहुत अच्छा सुना है। इसलिए मैं अपना बच्चा आपके पास रख रहा हूं। 5000 महीने के हिसाब से मैं आपको पैसा दूंगा। आपसे हाथ जोड़कर विनती है कि कृपया इस बच्चे को संभाल लो मेरी कुछ मजबूरी है। इस बच्चे की मां नहीं है। और मेरी फैमिली में इसके लिए खतरा है, इसलिए छह-सात महीने तक आप अपने पास रख लीजिए सब कुछ सही करके मैं आपसे मिलकर अपने बच्चों के लिए जाऊंगा। कोई बच्चा आपके पास छोड़ कर गया यह किसी को मत बताना नहीं तो यह बात सबको पता चल जाएगी। जो मेरे लिए सही नहीं होगा सबको यह बता दीजिएगा।

खत में की गई थी पांच-छह महीने परवरिश की अपील

यह बच्चा आपके किसी दोस्त का है जिसकी बीवी हॉस्पिटल में है कोमा में। तब तक आप अपने पास रखिए, मैं आपसे मिलकर भी दे सकता था। लेकिन यह बात मेरे लिए यह बात मेरे तक रहे तभी सही है। क्योंकि मेरा एक ही बच्चा है आपको और पैसा चाहिएगा तो बता दीजिएगा। मैं और दे दूंगा बस बच्चे को रख लीजिए। इसकी जिम्मेदारी लेने को डरिएगा नहीं। भगवान ना करें अगर कुछ होता है तो फिर मैं आपको ब्लेम नहीं करूंगा। मुझे आप पर पूरा भरोसा है बच्चा पंडित के घर का है।

