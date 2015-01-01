पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Madhyasala Will Remain Closed For Three Days, The Administration Gave Instructions Regarding The Legislative Council Elections

सुल्तानपुर में शराबबंदी:तीन दिनों तक बंद रहेगी मधुशाला, विधान परिषद चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासन ने दिए निर्देश

सुल्तानपुर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुल्तानपुर में विधान परिषद चुनाव को देखते हुए डीएम ने शराब की दुकानों को तीन दिनों तक बंद रखने का निर्देश जारी किया है।
  • डीएम ने मतदान और मगणना के मद्देनजर जारी किया आदेश
  • आदेश के अनुसार 29 से एक दिसम्बर तक बंद रहेंगी दुकानें

उत्तर प्रदेश में प्रशासन के आदेश के बाद चुनावी नियमों के तहत शराब की दुकानों को तीन दिनों तक बंद करने का आदेश दिया गया है। प्रशासन के आदेश के मुताबिक, प्रदेश में 29 नवंबर से 1 दिसंबर तक विधान परिषद चुनाव के मद्देनजर सुलतानपुर जिले की दुकानें बंद रहेंगी। इसी तरह का फैसला कुछ अन्य जिलों के लिए भी दिया गया है।

सुल्तानपुर जिले के जिलाधिकारी रवीश गुप्ता ने बताया कि विधान परिषद के चुनाव में मतदान और मतगणना के चलते यह निर्देश दिए गये हैं। डीएम रवीश कुमार गुप्ता ने जारी आदेश में कहा कि एक दिसंबर मंगलवार को होने वाले विधान परिषद के स्नातक-शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों के चुनाव के दौरान शांति व्यवस्था कायम रखने के लिए सुलतानपुर में सभी देशी शराब, विदेशी मदिरा, मॉडल शॉप तथा भांग की फुटकर दुकानों को 29 से 1 दिसंबर के बीच बंद रखा जाएगा।

1 दिसंबर को होगा मतदान
डीएम रवीश गुप्ता ने बताया कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा घोषित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार उत्तर प्रदेश विधान परिषद से गोरखपुर-फैजाबाद खण्ड शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के द्विवार्षिक निर्वाचन-2020 का मतदान 01 दिसंबर को सम्पन्न होगा।

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

