  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  The Peasant Movement Watered With Tears, Mahapanchayat Chose The Path Of Restraint And Discipline, Sent The Crowd Back Home

टिकैत रोए तो सैलाब आया:किसान आंदोलन को आंसुओं से सींचा,महापंचायत ने चुना संयम और अनुशासन का रास्ता, भीड़ को वापस घर भेजा

मुजफ्फरनगरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: एम रियाज हाशमी
मुजफ्फरनगर की महापंचायत में बड़ी संख्या में जुटे किसान - Dainik Bhaskar
मुजफ्फरनगर की महापंचायत में बड़ी संख्या में जुटे किसान

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर गुरुवार को चले हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामे के बाद यूपी की सियासत में शुक्रवार का दिन मौसम और सियासत के हिसाब से जुदा रहा। दिल्ली से 125 किमी दूर मुजफ्फरनगर के जीआईसी मैदान में भाकियू की महापंचायत के दिन कोहरे को चीरकर धूप निकली। साथ ही, किसानों के सत्ता विरोधी तेवरों को भुनाने के लिए सियासी नेताओं को मुद्दत बाद बड़ा मजमा भी मिला।

तीन घंटे विलंब से महापंचायत शुरू हुई, लेकिन भीड़ सवेरे से ही जुटती रही। सब फैसले के इंतजार में और दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी के साथ पहुंचे। लेकिन भाकियू अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत ने बेहद संयम से सबको यह कहकर गांवों में लौटा दिया कि एक दिन में अपने जरूरी काम निपटाकर दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर आते-जाते रहें। 2013 में महापंचायत के बाद इसी जिले की धरती पर दंगे भड़के थे और उसके बाद यह पहली महापंचायत थी। रात से ही प्रशासन के हाथ-पांव फूले नजर आ रहे थे। तीन थानों में तालाबंदी की गई थी। व्यापारी सहमे हुए और बाजार बंद थे।

इस सबसे बेपरवाह किसान और उनमें अधिकांश जाट सिर्फ फैसला सुनने को आतुर थे। मंच से सपा, कांग्रेस व राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के नेता किसानों के गुस्से को भुनाने की कोशिश में जुटे रहे। भीड़ के किनारे दो बैसाखियों के सहारे खड़े बहादुरपुर के 68 वर्षीय किसान सुरेश पाल सिंह चीखकर कहने लगे, ‘सरकार तक यह बात पहुंचा दो, किसी किसान से बदसलूकी न करे, वर्ना ये किसान सरकार बिगाड़ना भी जानते हैं।’

सबके दिमाग में एक ही सवाल कौंध रहा था कि क्या यह भीड़ गाजीपुर बॉर्डर की तरफ कूच करेगी? या भाकियू के दो दिन पुराने आह्वान के मुताबिक थानों और हाइवे पर कब्जा तो नहीं करेंगे? अधिकांश किसान ट्रैक्टरों पर जरूरत का सामान लादकर आए थे। यहीं से गाजीपुर बॉर्डर कूच करने की तैयारी में दिख रहे थे। बैकफुट पर आए अफसर पूरे दिन विनम्रता का नमूना पेश करते रहे।

2013 के दंगों के बाद भाकियू के लेफ्टिनेंट गुलाम जौला भी मंच पर
भाकियू नेता गुलाम मोहम्मद जौला का 7 साल बाद मंच पर आना महापंचायत की कामयाबी रही। 2013 में मुजफ्फरनगर दंगों के बाद जौला भाकियू से अलग हो गए थे। जौला, स्व. चौ. महेंद्र सिंह टिकैत के लेफ्टिनेंट के रूप में विख्यात थे।

यूपी में लोकसभा की 17 सीटों पर जाट वोट बैंक का सीधा असर
पश्चिमी यूपी में जाट 17% से ज्यादा हैं। यूपी की 17 लोकसभा और 120 विधानसभा सीटों पर जाट वोट बैंक सीधा असर डालता है। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर की घटना से यह संदेश गया कि यह भाकियू नहीं, बल्कि जाट समुदाय को सीधी चुनौती है।

खाप चौधरियों की हुंकार, टिकैत के आंसुओं का सरकार से मांगेंगे हिसाब
मंच पर जाटों की अलग-अलग खापों के चौधरियों ने राकेश टिकैत के आंसुओं का हिसाब सरकार से मांगने की बात कही। खाप चौधरी सुरेंद्र सिंह ने यहां तक कह डाला कि टिकैत की आंखों में आया पानी सड़कों पर सैलाब बनकर बहेगा।

महापंचायत के ऐलान के बाद बैकफुट पर आई सरकार
भाकियू ने गुरुवार देर रात ही महापंचायत का ऐलान कर बैकफुट पर ला दिया था। 26 जनवरी के बाद नरेश टिकैत ने धरना समाप्त करने की घोषणा भी कर दी थी। लेकिन राकेश टिकैत के आंसुओं का अंदाज लगाने में अफसर चूक गए।

किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत से भास्कर की विशेष बातचीत

26 जनवरी को जो हुआ, उसे आप कैसे देखते हैं?
वो साजिश थी। दीप सिद्धू कौन है, सबको पता है। इस घटना से लोग समझेंगे कि कौन गलत है और कौन बेकसूर।
आप पर आरोप हैं कि भड़काऊ भाषण देकर लाल किले जाने को उकसा रहे थे। इस पर क्या कहेंगे?
मैंने लाल किला जाने की जो बातें कहीं, वो कार्यक्रम तय होने से पहले की हैं। संयुक्त मोर्चा का कार्यक्रम तय होने के बाद मैंने एक भी ऐसी बात नहीं कही। जो लोग जा रहे थे, मैंने तो उनको रोक रहा था।
क्या आप सही में गिरफ्तारी देने वाले थे?
हां। मेरे साथ और भी लोग गिरफ्तारी देने वाले थे। लेकिन परिस्थितियां देख मैंने इरादा बदल दिया।
फिर गिरफ्तारी दी क्यों नहीं दी?
पुलिस वाले कहने लगे कि इस जगह को खाली करना पड़ेगा। हमने कहा, खाली कर देंगे, लेकिन हमारे लोगों को घर तक सुरक्षित पहुंचाना पड़ेगा। पुलिस ने जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली। तभी भाजपा के दो विधायक 500-700 आदमी के साथ आए। उन्होंने हमारे लोगों के साथ गाली-गलौज और हाथापाई शुरू कर दी। तब तय किया कि अब हम न तो जगह खाली करेंगे और न गिरफ्तारी देंगे।
आपने फांसी लगा लेने की बात क्यों कही?
मुझे डर था कि मेरी गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस और भाजपा वाले हमारे लोगों के साथ बुरा सलूक करेंगे। मैंने ठान लिया था कि अगर मैं अपने लोगों की रक्षा नहीं कर पाया तो मेरे जीने का कोई मतलब नहीं रह जाएगा।
क्या सरकार से बात करेंगे?
सरकार बात करेगी तो हम पीछे नहीं हटेंगे।

वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

