  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  • UP Mathura Mosque Hanuman Chalisa | Three Youth Recites Hanuman Chalisa At Masjid In Uttar Pradesh Mathura, Video Viral On Social Media

मथुरा में एक बार फिर मुस्लिम धर्मस्थल में पाठ:महाराणा प्रताप युवा सेना के अध्यक्ष ने दो साथियों के साथ ईदगाह में बैठक पढ़ी हनुमान चालीसा, गिरफ्तार

मथुरा3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मथुरा के नंदबाबा मंदिर में नमाज पढ़ने के बाद कई जिलों में मुस्लिम धर्मस्थलों में हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करने का मामला सामने आ रहा है।
  • छाता कोतवाली क्षेत्र के तरौली गांव का मामला
  • पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों को जेल भेजा

मथुरा के नंदबाबा मंदिर में कथित नमाज पढ़ने के बाद मुस्लिम धर्मस्थलों में हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करने का मामला थम नहीं रहा है। गुरुवार को एक बार फिर ईदगाह में तीन लोगों ने हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया। तीनों में एक शख्स ने खुद को महाराणा प्रताप युवा सेना का राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बताया है। ईदगाह में पाठ करने का वीडियो भी सामने आया है। इसके बाद सक्रिय हुई पुलिस ने तीनों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

यह है पूरा मामला

यह पूरा मामला छाता कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव तरौली का है। राष्ट्रीय महाराणा प्रताप युवा सेना के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष भरत सिंह सिसोदिया व उनके दो अन्य साथियों ने आज ईदगाह के अंदर बैठकर हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ी और उसका वीडियो सोशल साइट पर अपलोड कर दिया। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद प्रशासन हरकत में आ गया और तीनों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने आनन-फानन में उनके घर से धर दबोचा और पकड़कर छाता कोतवाली ले आई। इसके बाद आरोपियों का सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में चिकित्सीय परीक्षण कराया गया।

जमानत याचिका खारिज

गिरफ्तारी के बाद तीनों युवकों को एसडीएम छाता की कोर्ट में पेश किया गया, जहां SDM सदर द्वारा तीनों युवकों की जमानत को स्वीकार नहीं किया गया। जिसके कारण तीनों युवकों को जेल भेज दिया गया।

मंदिर-मस्जिद में 7 दिन में चौथा विवाद

29 अक्टूबर को मथुरा के नंदबाबा मंदिर में 2 मुस्लिमों ने नमाज पढ़ी थी। पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया। मंदिर को गंगाजल से धोया गया। इस घटना के बाद बाद मथुरा में ही बरसाना रोड पर स्थित मस्जिद में 4 युवकों ने हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया था। चारों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। वहीं, आगरा व बागपत में भी हिंदूवादी संगठन व भाजपा कार्यकर्ता ने मुस्लिम धर्मस्थल में हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया।

