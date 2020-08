मौसम का अलर्ट:यूपी के 13 जिलों में गरज चमक के साथ बारिश की चेतावनी, अगले तीन दिनों तक रुक-रुककर बूंदाबादी के आसार

Rain/thundershowers & lightning very likely to occur today during next 3 hours (upto 17:40 hrs) at few places over Varanasi, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Amethi, Etawah, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Aligarh, Bulandsahar districts: Meteorological Centre, Lucknow