मोहम्मदी में हादसा:टाटा मैजिक को रास्ता देने के प्रयास में पलटा ट्रेलर; दो की मौके पर ही मौत, 5 घायल

लखीमरपुर खीरी4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के लखीमपुर खीरी में एक टाटा मैजिक को साइट देने के चक्कर में ट्रेलर पलट गया जिसमें दबकर दो लोगों की मौत हो गई और पांच अन्य घायल हो गए।
  • घायलों को पुलिस ने गाड़ी से निकालकर नजदीकी अस्पताल पहुंचाया है
  • हादसे के बाद पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा

उत्तर प्रदेश के लखीमपुर जिले में बुधवार को बड़ा हादसा हो गया। यहां वेगास लेकर जा रहा एक ट्रक मैजिक गाड़ी पर पलट गया। हादसे में 5 लोग बुरी तरह घायल हो गए दो लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। आनन फानन पुलिस भी हादसे की खबर पाकर मौके पर पहुंच गई।

जानकारी के अनुसार, मोहम्मदी अमीर नगर रोड पर बुधवार को बेगास लेकर जा रहा ओवरलोड ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर मैजिक गाड़ी पर पलट गया। जिससे ट्रक के नीचे दबने से बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। हादसे के आवाज सुनकर आसपास के लोग मौके पर दौड़ पड़े।

मौके पर पहुंचे लोगों ने घायलों को निकालने का प्रयास किया। गाड़ी में 7 लोग सवार थे। जिसमें से 2 की मौत हो गई। जबकि 5 लोग बुरी तरह घायल हो गए। घायलों को पुलिस ने गाड़ी से निकालकर नजदीकी अस्पताल पहुंचाया है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

सड़क के बीचोबीच ट्रक पलटने से लंबा जाम लग गया।
PWD की सड़क का हो रहा चौड़ीकरण

बताया जा रहा है कि शाहजहांपुर गोला मार्ग जिसमें पीडब्ल्यूडी के माध्यम से सड़क चौड़ीकरण का काम निर्माणाधीन है। उसी दौरान गोमती मोड़ तिराहे के पास गोला की ओर से ट्रक आ रहा था। मोहम्मदी की ओर से जा रहे टाटा मैजिक को रास्ता देने के दौरान ही वह अचानक गोमती तिराहे पर सड़क पर पलट गया जिसके नीचे टाटा मैजिक जिसमें 11 लोग सवार थे ट्रक के नीचे आ गए।

इस घटना के बाद कई किलोमीटर लंबी जाम लगा
इस घटना के बाद लंबा जाम लग गया। ट्रक को सीधा करने में पुलिस और जनता को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। पुलिस ने तीन जेसीबी की मदद से ट्रक को सीधा करवाया। आनन-फानन में सभी घायल व्यक्तियों को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचाया गया जिसमें रघुवर प्रसाद 60 वर्ष हिम्मतपुर, हसमत अली 60 वर्ष ,अर्जुन नगर गोला ,नगमा 28 वर्ष सिधौली शाहजहांपुर, सच्चे राम शिवपुरी मोहम्मदी शामिल

पुलिस उपाधीक्षक अभय प्रताप मल ने बताया कि दोनों मृतकों का पंचनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए लखीमपुर भेजा जा रहा है वही दोनों वाहनो को पुलिस ने अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है ट्रक और टाटा मैजिक के ड्राइवर लापता है,

