हादसे में युवक की मौत:दो दिन पूर्व ग्वालियर में पत्नी को कराई शॉपिंग, करवाचौथ के एक दिन पहले सड़क हादसे में पति की हो गई मौत

झांसी31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक संजीव खरे। फाइल फोटो
  • सहायक अध्यापक के पद पर तैनात था संजीव खरे
  • घर से मोटरसाइिकल से झांसी के लिए निकला था

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर जिले में एक युवक की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। उसने अपनी पत्नी को दो दिन पूर्व ग्वालियर जिले में ले जाकर शॉपिंग कराई गई थी। लेकिन करवाचौथ के एक दिन पहले ही बाइक दुर्घटना में पति की मौत हो गई। हालांकि पुलिस का कहना है कि इस इसकी जांच कराई जा रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, कोतवाली ललितपुर अंतर्गत ग्राम हरपुरा के प्राथमिक विद्यालय में सहायक अध्यापक के पद पर तैनात 33 वर्षीय संजीव खरे मंगलवार को शाम स्कूल की छुट्टी होने के बाद अपने घर जनपद झांसी के कस्बा बबीना जाने के लिए मोटरसाइकिल से निकला था। शाम साढ़े चार बजे लोगों ने एनएच 44 पर स्थित तेराई फाटक पुलिस चौकी के निकट शहजाद नदी के पुल के पास उसका शव लहूलुहान अवस्था में मिला।

दो दिन पहले ही पत्नी को कराई थी शॉपिंग

वहीं पास में ही उसकी मोटरसाइकिल क्षतिग्रस्त अवस्था में मिली। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने देर रात शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया। वहीं आज सुबह 9 बजे बबीना में अंतिम दाह संस्कार कर दिया गया। इधर मृतक के मित्र आशीष जैन ने बताया कि दो साल पहले ही संजीव की शादी हुई थी और करवा चौथ पर्व के चलते दो दिन पहले पत्नी को ग्वालियर जिले में लेकर शॉपिंग कराई थी। वहीं पत्नी भी करवाचौथ का व्रत रखने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली थी ,लेकिन दुःखद हादसा हो गया। कोतवाली प्रभारी निरीक्षक मनोज कुमार वर्मा ने बताया की हादसा कैसे हुआ इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी गई हैं ।

