यूपी: खेलो इंडिया के नाम पर लाखों की ठगी:पंचकूला में होने वाले गेम्स को लेकर निकाला विज्ञापन, खिलाड़ियों से एंट्री फीस के नाम पर जमा कराए लाखों रुपए, तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

आगरा9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
(बाएं से) आरोपी रवि कुमार, संजय ओझा व अनुज कुमार।
  • जरार कस्बे से गिरफ्तार हुए तीन आरोपी, सरगना फरार
  • आगरा के बीहड़ों में सक्रिय हेलो गैंग के सदस्य बताए जा रहे आरोपी
  • केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री ने ट्वीट कर इस ठगी गैंग के खुलासे की दी जानकारी

आगरा के बीहड़ों से डकैतों का बोलबाला खत्म हो चुका है, लेकिन जमाना बदला तो जरायम का तरीका भी बदल गया है। अब अपराधी डिजिटल तरीके से आपकी जेब पर डाका डाल रहे हैं। ऐस ही एक प्रकरण का खुलासा आगरा पुलिस ने किया है। पुलिस ने 'खेलो इंडिया' के नाम से फर्जी खेलों के आयोजन का विज्ञापन देकर खिलाड़ियों से ठगी करने वाले तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। यह कार्रवाई भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण (साई) की शिकायत पर हुई है। केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजीजू ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी है। आरोपी बाह और पिनाहट क्षेत्र के बीहड़ों के गांवों में सक्रिय हेलो गैंग के सक्रिय सदस्य बताए जा रहे हैं। पुलिस ने इनसे पूछताछ कर रही है।

ट्रायल के बाद खेल में हिस्सा दिलाने की बात कही गई

दरअसल, 2021 में पंचकूला में खेलो इंडिया गेम्स होने वाले हैं। आगरा के थाना पिनाहट क्षेत्र में सक्रिय हेलो गैंग ने इसी का फायदा उठाकर खेलो इंडिया नाम से विज्ञापन सोशल मीडिया पर जारी किया गया और उसमें एंट्री के लिए छह हजार रुपए की फीस रखी। आश्वासन दिया गया कि ट्रायल के बाद खिलाड़ी खेलों में हिस्सा ले सकेंगे। पूरे देश से खिलाड़ियों ने आवेदन किया और दिए गए खाते में तय फीस जमा कर दी। लेकिन जब कोई भी खिलाड़ी को न ट्रायल की तारीख मिली न ही आयोजन संबंधित कोई जानकारी तो उन्हें ठगी होने का एहसास हुआ। मामला भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण कर तक पहुंचा।

साई ने डीजीपी से की शिकायत

भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण ने डीजीपी एचसी अवस्थी के साथ आगरा के डीएम और एसएसपी से शिकायत की। उसके बाद सक्रिय हुई आगरा पुलिस ने बाह के जरार कस्बे से तीन युवक संजय प्रताप सिंह, अनुज कुमार ओझा और रवि को गिरफ्तार किए। मास्टरमाइंड आगरा के बाहर बताया जा रहा है। लाखों रुपए की इस ठगी में एक दर्जन से अधिक लोग शामिल हैं। एसएसपी बबलू कुमार ने बताया कि तीन अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है।

फर्जी आईडी बनाई, एसबीआई व केनरा के एकाउंट नंबर दिए

पुलिस के अनुसार, संजय ने रुद्र प्रताप के नाम से फर्जी आईडी बनाकर खिलाड़ियों से संपर्क साधा था। खिलाड़ियों से एंट्री फीस जमा करने के लिए अनुज व रवि ने एसबीआई और केनरा बैंक के एकाउंट जारी किए थे। इन एकाउंट्स को फ्रीज कर दिया गया है।

