बहराइच में भीषण अग्निकांड:खाना बनाते समय भड़की चिंगारी से लगी आग, तेज हवाओं ने लपटों को विकराल किया, 52 घर जलकर राख

बहराइच15 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो बहराइच के नौबना गांव की है। यहां बुधवार को लगी आग से 52 घरों की गृहस्थी जलकर राख हो गई।
  • मोतीपुर तहसील के नौबना गांव का मामला
  • 30 लाख से अधिक की संपत्ति का नुकसान

उत्तर प्रदेश में बहराइच जिले के गांव में बुधवार की दोपहर खाना बनाते समय एक घर से भड़की चिंगारी से 52 घर जलकर राख हो गए। गृहस्थी बचाने की जद्दोजहद में एक ग्रामीण झुलसकर घायल हो गया। उसे एंबुलेंस की मदद से सीएचसी पहुंचाकर भर्ती कराया गया है। दमकल कर्मियों ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से कड़ी मशक्कत कर आग पर काबू पाया। अग्निकांड में लगभग 30 लाख से अधिक का नुकसान हुआ है। एसडीएम समेत अन्य अधिकारियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मुआयना किया है।

खंडहर में तब्दील हुआ गांव।
एक घर से उठी चिंगारी

यह मामला मोतीपुर तहसील अंतर्गत कोतवाली मुर्तिहा के नौबना ग्राम पंचायत का है। यह गांव जंगल से सटा हुआ है। नौबना के टेपरा निवासी गुरुदीन के घर की महिलाएं बुधवार दोपहर खाना बना रही थीं। इसी दौरान चिंगारी भड़क कर मकान पर जा गिरी। जिससे आग लग गई। उस समय घर के पुरुष लोग खेतों में कर रहे थे। जब तक लोग मौके पर पहुंचते, तब तक आग की लपटों ने अन्य मकानों को आगोश में ले लिया। देखते ही देखते गांव के 52 मकान पूरी तरह से जलकर राख हो गए।

ग्रामीण आग बुझाने के लिए पंपिंग सेट व तालाब से पानी निकालकर आग बुझाने के लिए प्रयास कर रहे थे। लेकिन आग विकराल हो गई। इस पर ग्राम प्रधान प्रतिनिधि मिश्रीलाल मौर्या ने तहसील प्रशासन को सूचना दी। नायब तहसीलदार शशांक नाथ उपाध्याय राजस्वकर्मियों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। दमकल वाहन को सूचना दी। दमकल वाहन मौके पर पहुंचे। दमकल कर्मियों ने ग्रामीणों के साथ मिलकर डेढ़ घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। अग्निकांड में सामान निकालते समय कंधई (25) पुत्र बिंद्रा गिरकर घायल हो गए। उन्हें सीएचसी मोतीपुर पहुंचाया गया। उपजिलाधिकारी ज्ञानप्रकाश त्रिपाठी, कोतवाल सुबोध कुमार, लेखपाल दुर्गेशचंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जायजा लिया है। राजस्वकर्मियों की टीम रिपोर्ट तैयार करने में लगी है।

ग्रामीणों ने आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सफलता न मिलने पर दमकल विभाग को बुलाया गया।
अग्निकांड में काफी हुआ नुकसान
उप जिलाधिकारी ज्ञान प्रकाश त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि नौबना टेपरा गांव में आग लगने से 52 ग्रामीणों के मकान जले हैं। मौके का मुआयना किया गया है। अग्निकांड में काफी नुकसान हुआ है। राजस्वकर्मियों की टीम रिपोर्ट बना रही है। रिपोर्ट के बाद सभी पीड़ितों को मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। पीड़ितों को तिरपाल भी मुहैया कराया जाएगा।

