UP में बाल यौन शोषण का मामला:CBI ने आरोपी जूनियर इंजीनियर को बांदा कोर्ट में पेश किया, 5 दिन की रिमांड के लिए अर्जी डाली

बांदा19 मिनट पहले
आरोपी इंजीनियर रामभवन ने बच्चों के साथ घिनौनी करतूत को चित्रकूट, हमीरपुर और बांदा में अंजाम दिया।
  • सिंचाई विभाग में तैनात है आरोपी इंजीनियर, मंगलवार को चित्रकूट से हुई थी गिरफ्तारी
  • 10 सालों में 50 से अधिक बच्चों का यौन उत्पीड़न करने का आरोप

10 साल में 50 से ज्यादा बच्चों के साथ यौन शोषण करने के आरोपी जूनियर इंजीनियर रामभवन को CBI ने आज बांदा कोर्ट में पेश किया। CBI ने आरोपी से और पूछताछ करने के लिए अदालत में 5 दिन रिमांड के लिए अर्जी लगाई है। इस दौरान पत्रकारों ने इंजीनियर ने उस पर लगे आरोपों के बाबत कई बार सवाल किया, लेकिन वह चुप्पी साधे रहा। जूनियर इंजीनियर सिंचाई विभाग में कार्यरत है। मंगलवार को CBI ने चित्रकूट स्थित उसके आवास से उसे गिरफ्तार किया था। इसके बाद शासन ने उसे निलंबित कर दिया।

बांदा कोर्ट में आरोपी को पेश किया गया।
बांदा कोर्ट में आरोपी को पेश किया गया।

सबसे अधिक चित्रकूट के बच्चों को बनाया अपना शिकार

सूत्रों के अनुसार, आरोपी इंजीनियर जिन 50 से अधिक बच्चों को अपनी दरिंदगी का शिकार बनाया है, उनमें 30 बच्चे चित्रकूट जिले से और 25 बच्चे बांदा जिले से हैं। आरोपी ज्यादातर रिश्तेदार और परिवार के बच्चों का यौन शोषण करता था। जेई की शादी 2007 में हुई थी, अभी तक कोई बच्चा नहीं हुआ है। वह 2013 में अपने भाई के लड़के को अपने साथ लेकर आया था और एसडीएम कॉलोनी पर किराए के मकान में रहता था।

इलेक्ट्रानिक गैजेट्स का लालच देता था

CBI की पूछताछ में आरोपी रामभवन ने बताया कि वह 5 से 16 साल के बच्चों को शिकार बनाता था। उन्हें जाल में फंसाने के लिए इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट्स का लालच देता था। आरोपी के ईमेल की जांच से पता चला है कि आरोपी अश्लील फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करने के लिए देश-विदेश के कई गिरोह के संपर्क में था। आरोपी सोशल मीडिया पर भी यह सामाग्री शेयर करता था। पीड़ित परिवारों को तस्वीरें दिखाकर ब्लैकमेल कर पैसों की मांग कर रहा था।

आरोपी इंजीनियर रामभवन।
आरोपी इंजीनियर रामभवन।

2012 में युवती को प्रताड़ित करने के आरोप लगे थे

दिल्ली से आई CBI टीम 3 नवंबर मंगलवार को जेई रामभवन और उसके ड्राइवर अभय कुमार को एसडीएम कॉलोनी स्थित घर से ले गई थी। आरोपी जेई मूल रूप से बांदा के नरैनी कस्बे का रहने वाला है। यह सिंचाई विभाग में चित्रकूट में 2010 से तैनात है। 2012 में कपसेठी गांव की युवती ने खुदकुशी की थी, जिस पर जेई और उसके चालक पर युवती के परिजन ने प्रताड़ित करने समेत कई आरोप लगाए थे।

डीएसपी अमित कुमार कर रहे लीड

इस पूरे मामले को सीबीआई के डीएसपी अमित कुमार लीड कर रहे हैं। 5 सदस्य CBI टीम उत्तर प्रदेश पर्यटक आवास चित्रकूट में रुकी हुई है। बांदा में पेशी के दौरान CBI का पक्ष रखने के लिए विशेष अभियोजक को बुलाया गया है।

