योगी का आज चित्रकूट दौरा:वाल्मीकि आश्रम में रामायण पाठ का शुभारंभ करेंगे योगी, गोरक्षा हवन के बाद श्रद्धालुओं को करेंगे संबोधित

चित्रकूट41 मिनट पहले
सीएम योगी महर्षि वाल्मीकि आश्रम में आयोजित धाार्मिक अनुष्ठान में शामिल होंगे।
  • सीएम योगी पहली बार चित्रकूट में किसी विशुद्ध रूप से धार्मिक अनुष्ठान में शामिल होंगे
  • चित्रकूट में करीब तीन घंटे रहेंगे योगी, विकास कार्यक्रमों का अवलोकन भी करेंगे

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ आज यानी शुक्रवार को भगवान राम की तपोभूमि चित्रकूट के दौरे पर हैं। वे महर्षि वाल्मीकि आश्रम में रामायण पाठ का शुभारंभ और गोरक्षा हवन करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री यहां करीब तीन घंटे रहेंगे।

पर्यटन व विकास कार्यक्रमों का अवलोकन करेंगे

उप जिलाधिकारी सदर राम प्रकाश ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री का हेलीकॉप्टर वाल्मीकि आश्रम के पास हेलीपैड पर उतरेगा। यहां सीएम सीधे आश्रम जाएंगे और धार्मिक अनुष्ठान में शामिल होने के साथ साथ महर्षि की पूजा अर्चना करेंगे। सीएम पूजन के बाद पर्यटन व विकास के चल रहे कार्यक्रमों का अवलोकन भी करेंगे। इसके बाद श्रद्धालुओं को संबोधित करेंगे।

तो उपचुनाव में जीत की कामना के लिए आ रहे योगी

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पहली बार धर्मनगरी में किसी विशुद्ध रूप से धार्मिक आयोजन में शामिल होने चित्रकूट आ रहे हैं। यहां कि असावर देवी के बारे में मान्यता है कि वह सभी की आशाएं पूरी करती हैं। ऐसे में जनचर्चा है कि यूपी में हो रहे उपचुनाव में भाजपा के साथ सीएम योगी की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी हुई है। यह उपचुनाव आगामी 2022 में होने जा रहे विधानसभा चुनाव का ट्रायल माने जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में इन चुनाव में भाजपा की जीत की कामना को लेकर सीएम योगी के मां के दरबार में मत्था टेकने की बात कही जा रही है। इसके अलावा एक दूसरा पहलू दलित समुदाय को अपने खेमे में लाने का भी है। हाल ही में बसपा के कमज़ोर होने का लाभ उठाने के लिए दलित समुदाय के आदर्श महर्षि बाल्मीकि की जयंती समारोह में शामिल होने की यह भी एक वजह बताई जा रही है।

